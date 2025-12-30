Amavasya 2026 dates: Full list with Mauni, Somvati and Shanishchari Amavasya explained Amavasya 2026 will be observed 13 times, including Mauni, Somvati and Shanishchari Amavasya. Here’s the complete date list, rituals and why each new moon day matters.

In the Hindu lunar calendar, Amavasya is the day when the moon is absent, and is thus a very sacred day. This day has significance for people in terms of reflection, ancestor rites and reconciling with those who have died (by offering help to living relatives, etc.). In addition to this, many people take 'introspection,' (doing things such as praying), doing things for their ancestors, as well as donating to charity, fasting, and following various spiritual practices.

For this reason, Amavasya is a very sacred time for Hindus. Traditionally, it is a time when many people take a bath (snan) and donate (daan) something to a charity or a person's soul who has passed away (as in 'pitru tarpan').

The following is a listing of the various months that have Amavasya (new moon) days in 2026 and information about what you need to know if you want to perform any of the above-mentioned rituals and/or if you're planning to take part in any of the rituals/spiritual practices during Amavasya.

Amavasya dates in 2026 (month-wise list)

January 18, 2026 (Sunday): Magha / Mauni Amavasya

February 17, 2026 (Tuesday): Phalguna Amavasya

March 18–19, 2026 (Wed–Thu): Chaitra / Darsha Amavasya

April 17, 2026 (Friday): Vaishakha Amavasya

May 16, 2026 (Saturday): Jyeshtha Amavasya

June 14–15, 2026 (Sun–Mon): Adhika Jyeshtha Amavasya

July 14, 2026 (Tuesday): Ashadha Amavasya

August 12, 2026 (Wednesday): Shravana Amavasya

September 10–11, 2026 (Thu–Fri): Darsha / Bhadrapada Amavasya

October 10, 2026 (Saturday): Ashwina Amavasya

November 8–9, 2026 (Sun–Mon): Darsha / Kartika Amavasya

December 8, 2026 (Tuesday): Margashirsha Amavasya

Note: Exact times for when each Amavasya tithi begins and ends can vary by location and Panchang; always check local timings before performing rituals.

What is Mauni Amavasya 2026?

Many Hindus observe Mauni Amavasya (New Moon) once a year. It occurs during the lunar month of Magha (January) and is dedicated to spiritual cleansing and making a pilgrimage to sacred rivers (such as the Ganga) to participate in 'snan' (ritual bathing). Devotees will practice silence ('mauna') on this day, although some may talk throughout the day, as it can deepen the spiritual benefits associated with taking a bath and giving charities when done with sincere devotion.

When is Somvati Amavasya 2026?

Somvati Amavasya will occur twice in 2026. According to the calendar, when the new moon day falls on a Monday, it is called Somvati Amavasya. This year, Somvati Amavasya will be observed on June 15 and November 9, 2026.

When is Shanishchari Amavasya 2026?

The new moon day falls twice on Saturdays in the new year, known as Shanischari Amavasya. This year, Shanischari Amavasya falls on May 16 and October 10, 2026. There is a special ritual for worshipping Lord Shani on these days.