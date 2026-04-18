Akshaya Tritiya 2026: What to donate for prosperity and blessings

New Delhi:

The day of Akshaya Tritiya is considered highly sacred and auspicious in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, donations made on this day bring eternal rewards. Donating certain items on Akshaya Tritiya is believed to improve your life and help you receive blessings from your ancestors as well as the gods and goddesses.

In 2026, Akshaya Tritiya will be observed on April 19.

Akshaya Tritiya donation list

On the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, donating the following items is considered शुभ and beneficial:

Donation of barley

Donating barley is considered as valuable as donating gold in Hindu scriptures. It is thought to cleanse both this life as well as previous lives of their sins, and at the same time brings good fortune.

Food and water donation

The donation of food and water is considered to be the best form of charity in the Hindu religion. Giving food and water on Akshaya Tritiya will bless a person with the blessing of his ancestors.

Donation of earthen vessels

Earthen pots can help in keeping water cool, which makes them very useful during the summer season. Donation of earthen pots on this day is very lucky and ensures prosperity.

Donation of jaggery and ghee

Jaggery is related to the Sun, which means energy and vitality, and ghee is associated with Jupiter, meaning wealth and happiness. Giving away jaggery and ghee is said to bring positivity, energy, and prosperity.

Donation of sattu

Donating sattu, often made from roasted gram or grains, is also considered auspicious. It symbolises coolness and is believed to bring mental strength and balance.

Donation of fruits

Giving of fruits is said to be blessed with the grace of Goddess Annapurna. Giving of fruits ensures prosperity so that food is always available at home.

Clothing donation

The other way that one can donate during Akshaya Tritiya is clothing donation. This practice also has significance as it helps in overcoming hardships.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and traditional practices. There is no scientific evidence to support these claims.

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