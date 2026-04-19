Akshaya Tritiya 2026: City-wise puja timings and gold buying time

New Delhi:

The auspicious festival of Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on Sunday, April 19, 2026. On this day, devotees wake up during Brahma Muhurta, take a holy bath, and observe a fast before performing puja. Lord Vishnu, Goddess Lakshmi, and Lord Kubera are especially worshipped on this occasion.

In many parts of India, Lord Parashurama is also honoured, as Parashurama Jayanti falls on the same day. Here’s a look at the auspicious timings for puja on Akshaya Tritiya 2026.

Akshaya Tritiya puja muhurat 2026 (city-wise)

Noida: 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM

New Delhi: 10:49 AM to 12:20 PM

Chennai: 10:49 AM to 12:08 PM

Pune: 10:49 AM to 12:34 PM

Jaipur: 10:49 AM to 12:26 PM

Hyderabad: 10:49 AM to 12:15 PM

Gurugram: 10:49 AM to 12:21 PM

Chandigarh: 10:49 AM to 12:22 PM

Kolkata: 10:49 AM to 11:36 AM

Mumbai: 10:49 AM to 12:38 PM

Bengaluru: 10:49 AM to 12:19 PM

Ahmedabad: 10:49 AM to 12:39 PM

Lucknow: 10:49 AM to 12:06 PM

Akshaya Tritiya gold buying time 2026

The auspicious time to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya begins at 10:49 AM on April 19 and continues until 5:51 AM on April 20. In this duration, apart from purchasing gold, there are many other assets that can be bought, as this day is believed to bring good fortune in investments.

Akshaya Tritiya Choghadiya Muhurat 2026

Amrit (the best): 05:38 AM to 07:15 AM

Shubh (auspicious): 08:52 AM to 10:29 AM

Labh (lucky): 03:19 PM to 04:56 PM

Amrit (the best): 04:56 PM to 06:33 PM

What makes Akshaya Tritiya 2026 special

The unique aspect of this year’s Akshaya Tritiya comes from the fact that the Akshaya Yog will come into existence this year. Astrologically speaking, it has been predicted that both the sun and moon will occupy the positions of exaltation in their signs simultaneously. It is believed that this will lead to positive results. The logic behind this is straightforward. With both these two celestial objects being strong, the energies will have a positive impact on the overall situation.

Akshaya Tritiya is regarded as one of the most sacred days according to the Hindu calendar, where devotees worship their deities, make charitable donations, and start their ventures. Observing the proper timing will ensure prosperity and success in life.

(Disclaimer: This article is based on religious beliefs and traditions. Minor variations may occur due to different locations.)

Also read: Akshaya Tritiya 2026: Rare ‘Akshaya Yog’ forms after 100 years, big gains likely for 3 zodiac signs