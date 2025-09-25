Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Vrat date, puja timings, rituals and significance

Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated by mothers for the good health and long life of their children. Women fast on this day from dawn to the appearance of stars in the night, praying to Goddess Ahoi Mata. It typically occurs on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, just before Diwali, and is very popular in North India.
This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on Monday, 13 October. The festival is celebrated through rituals like drawing or worshipping the picture of Ahoi Mata. The festivities also include recitation of vrat katha (story) and prayer at the time of star visibility in the evening.
Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date and timings
Based on the Drik Panchang calendar, the timings for Ahoi Ashtami in 2025 are as follows:
|Event
|Date and time
|Details
|Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat
|6:02 PM – 7:15 PM
|Duration: 1 hour 13 minutes
|Sighting of Stars (Sanjh)
|6:23 PM
|Women break their fast after seeing the stars
|Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami
|11:56 PM
|Krishna Dashami moonrise timing
|Ashtami Tithi Begins
|12:24 PM, 13 October 2025
|Start of Ashtami
|Ashtami Tithi Ends
|11:09 AM, 14 October 2025
|End of Ashtami
|Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan
|13 October 2025
|Holy bath is observed on this day
Rituals of Ahoi Ashtami
Fasting:
Mothers keep a day-long fast from food and water till the stars appear in the night sky.
Drawing Ahoi Mata:
An image of Ahoi Mata (child welfare mother goddess) is traditionally drawn on the wall, or the goddess is revered through a calendar/photo.
Offering prayers:
Seven tiny dots or pictures of children are drawn adjacent to Ahoi Mata's photo, and prayers are made for the health of sons and daughters.
Ending the fast:
The fast generally ends after seeing the appearance of stars at 6:23 PM. Breaking the fast by offering water to the moon upon rising is also followed by some traditions.
Significance of Ahoi Ashtami
Ahoi Ashtami is thought to be extremely auspicious for mothers because it represents their love and dedication to their children. The vrat is said to bestow good health, prosperity, and long life on the offspring of a family.
Through generations, Ahoi Ashtami has also become an occasion of being together when families come together, share history, and maintain a tradition that has a strong root in belief and thankfulness.
