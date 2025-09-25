Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Vrat date, puja timings, rituals and significance Ahoi Ashtami 2025 falls on October 13. Mothers observe this vrat for their children’s health and long life, with puja and star darshan rituals in the evening.

Ahoi Ashtami is a Hindu festival celebrated by mothers for the good health and long life of their children. Women fast on this day from dawn to the appearance of stars in the night, praying to Goddess Ahoi Mata. It typically occurs on the eighth day (Ashtami) of Krishna Paksha in the month of Kartik, just before Diwali, and is very popular in North India.

This year, Ahoi Ashtami will be observed on Monday, 13 October. The festival is celebrated through rituals like drawing or worshipping the picture of Ahoi Mata. The festivities also include recitation of vrat katha (story) and prayer at the time of star visibility in the evening.

Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Date and timings

Based on the Drik Panchang calendar, the timings for Ahoi Ashtami in 2025 are as follows:

Event Date and time Details Ahoi Ashtami Puja Muhurat 6:02 PM – 7:15 PM Duration: 1 hour 13 minutes Sighting of Stars (Sanjh) 6:23 PM Women break their fast after seeing the stars Moonrise on Ahoi Ashtami 11:56 PM Krishna Dashami moonrise timing Ashtami Tithi Begins 12:24 PM, 13 October 2025 Start of Ashtami Ashtami Tithi Ends 11:09 AM, 14 October 2025 End of Ashtami Govardhana Radha Kunda Snan 13 October 2025 Holy bath is observed on this day

Rituals of Ahoi Ashtami

Fasting:

Mothers keep a day-long fast from food and water till the stars appear in the night sky.

Drawing Ahoi Mata:

An image of Ahoi Mata (child welfare mother goddess) is traditionally drawn on the wall, or the goddess is revered through a calendar/photo.

Offering prayers:

Seven tiny dots or pictures of children are drawn adjacent to Ahoi Mata's photo, and prayers are made for the health of sons and daughters.

Ending the fast:

The fast generally ends after seeing the appearance of stars at 6:23 PM. Breaking the fast by offering water to the moon upon rising is also followed by some traditions.

Significance of Ahoi Ashtami

Ahoi Ashtami is thought to be extremely auspicious for mothers because it represents their love and dedication to their children. The vrat is said to bestow good health, prosperity, and long life on the offspring of a family.

Through generations, Ahoi Ashtami has also become an occasion of being together when families come together, share history, and maintain a tradition that has a strong root in belief and thankfulness.

