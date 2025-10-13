Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Astrologer-approved rituals to bless your children with happiness and prosperity Ahoi Ashtami 2025 is being celebrated all over India today. On this day, mothers fast and pray for their children’s health, happiness, and success. Discover traditional Ahoi Ashtami rituals and remedies to remove obstacles, bring prosperity, and ensure family harmony.

New Delhi:

In India, Ahoi Ashtami is annually observed on the eighth day (Ashtami Tithi) of Krishna Paksha in the Kartik month. Today, countless devotees are observing Ahoi Ashtami. During this holy day, mothers keep a fast and worship Goddess Ahoi Mata for their children's long life, success, and prosperity.

As per astrologer Acharya Indu Prakash, some traditional remedies and rituals done on Ahoi Ashtami are said to attract prosperity, safeguard children from hurdles, and stabilise household bliss. Here’s what you can do this year to invite blessings into your child’s life.

Ahoi Ashtami rituals for your child's happiness

1. To remove financial obstacles

If your child often faces money-related challenges, offer them five cowries (kauris) on Ahoi Ashtami. Ask them to worship these cowries with incense and lamps, then wrap them in a red cloth and keep them safely. If your child cannot perform the ritual, you may do it on their behalf and give them the blessed cowries afterwards. This act is believed to remove financial troubles and attract prosperity.

2. For your child’s career success

During the puja, offer red flowers and kheer (sweet rice pudding) to Ahoi Mata. Pray for your child’s bright career and feed them the same kheer as prasad after the puja. Give your child the flower offered to the Goddess and ask them to keep it with them for the day.

3. To resolve marital issues

If your child is facing difficulties in their married life, offer jaggery (gur) to Ahoi Mata during the puja. Then, ask your child to wear a silver chain around their neck. This remedy is said to restore harmony and peace in relationships.

4. To calm a stubborn child

If your child is short-tempered or doesn’t listen, worship Ahoi Mata sincerely and then immerse a copper coin in flowing water after the puja. According to belief, this helps bring obedience and emotional balance to children.

5. To help your child avoid bad company

If your child has fallen into negative influence or bad company, offer water to Surya Dev (the Sun God) after worshipping Ahoi Mata. If possible, immerse a copper coin in water as part of the ritual.

6. For business growth and clarity

If your child feels confused or directionless about business decisions, gift them a silver moon charm on Ahoi Ashtami. Encourage them to wear it around their neck or keep it close. It is said to inspire fresh ideas and success in professional ventures.

7. For household bliss

During puja, pour a little bowl full of rice and put a one-rupee coin over it. After the completion of the rituals, offer the coin to your child and donate the rice to a temple. This is believed to keep peace and joy in your child’s family life.

8. For good health

Place five whole turmeric roots before Ahoi Mata during the puja. After the rituals, bow in front of the Goddess and offer the turmeric at a temple. This is believed to bestow your child with good health and vitality.

Ahoi Ashtami is not merely a festival; it is an emotional connection between mother and child, representing love, prayer, and divine protection. Performing such simple rituals with devotion and positivity can bring in blessings of good health, prosperity, and happiness for your kids in the coming year.

Also read: Ahoi Ashtami 2025: Vrat date, puja timings, rituals and significance

Disclaimer: Acharya Indu Prakash is a renowned astrologer with extensive expertise in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. He is well-known for his daily segment “Bhavishyavani” aired on India TV every morning at 7:30 AM.