4 signs your home's energy may be out of balance, according to Vastu

New Delhi:

Many people turn to Vastu Shastra when they feel something in their home is not quite right. Whether it is financial difficulties, frequent arguments or a sense that progress has stalled despite consistent effort, traditional Vastu principles suggest that the layout and energy of a home may play a role.

Recently, Vastu and numerology expert Eesha Lakhwani shared an Instagram post highlighting four major signs that, according to Vastu beliefs, could indicate an imbalance in a home's energy. Here's a closer look at what each sign may mean and the areas of the home traditionally associated with them.

4 common household problems that Vastu links to energy imbalance

1. Obstacles, delays and hard work with little reward

According to Vastu, blocked East or North directions are believed to affect growth, opportunities, career progress and success. Many people go through phases where they feel they are working hard but seeing very little return for their efforts. In Vastu, the East is associated with growth and new opportunities, while the North is linked to career advancement and prosperity. When these zones are blocked or disturbed, they are believed to create obstacles that slow progress and limit opportunities.

2. Frequent arguments and emotional negativity at home

Vastu associates the South-West direction with stability and relationships. An imbalance in this zone is believed to contribute to emotional stress and conflict within the household. A home is generally expected to be a place of comfort and security. However, some families experience recurring disagreements and tension despite there being no obvious reason. According to Vastu experts, the South-West zone is closely connected to family relationships, emotional stability and harmony, making it an area of focus when such issues arise.

3. Money comes in but never stays

The expert suggests that disturbances in the South-East or North zones may be linked to financial instability, unexpected expenses and challenges in wealth accumulation. Financial concerns are among the most common reasons people seek Vastu guidance. According to traditional beliefs, the South-East represents the fire element and is associated with financial activity, while the North is linked to opportunities and wealth. An imbalance in these areas is believed to result in money flowing into the household but quickly leaving through debts, unexpected expenses or recurring financial setbacks.

4. Family members keep falling ill

According to Vastu beliefs, the North-East direction is connected to health, mental clarity and overall well-being. Frequent illness among family members can naturally be a cause for concern. In Vastu, the North-East is considered one of the most important zones of a home because it is associated with positive energy, wellness and spiritual balance. Disturbances in this area are believed to affect the overall harmony of the household and contribute to a sense of physical and emotional imbalance.

A traditional perspective on home harmony

It is important to remember that challenges related to finances, relationships or health can have many different causes. However, for those who follow Vastu principles, examining the energy flow and spatial arrangement of a home is considered one way to encourage balance and harmony. While these beliefs are rooted in traditional practices rather than scientific evidence, they continue to guide how many people design and organise their living spaces.

Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on religious beliefs and popular traditions. There is no scientific evidence to support it. India TV does not vouch for the accuracy of any of the information

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