March 28, 2026 Panchang: Check all Shubh Muhurat timings for the day

New Delhi:

March 28, 2026 falls on a Saturday and marks Dashami tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. It is also the second day of Navratri. The day carries its own mix of timings and yogas, which people often check before planning rituals or daily routines.

If you are just looking to keep track of the day’s Panchang, here is everything laid out simply. No overthinking. Just the timings you might need.

March 28, 2026 Panchang details

Dashami tithi will remain till 08:46 AM

Sukarma Yoga will continue till 08:06 PM

Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 02:51 PM

Bhadra Kaal will begin at 08:17 PM and continue till 07:47 AM on the next day

March 28, 2026 Shubh Muhurat timings

Brahma Muhurat: 04:53 AM to 05:29 AM

Pratah Sandhya: 05:06 AM to 06:16 AM

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM

Godhuli Muhurat: 06:35 PM to 06:59 PM

Sayahna Sandhya: 06:37 PM to 07:47 PM

Rahukaal timings across cities

Delhi: 09:21 AM to 10:54 AM

Mumbai: 09:40 AM to 11:12 AM

Chandigarh: 09:23 AM to 10:56 AM

Lucknow: 09:07 AM to 10:39 AM

Bhopal: 09:21 AM to 10:53 AM

Kolkata: 08:38 AM to 10:10 AM

Ahmedabad: 09:40 AM to 11:12 AM

Chennai: 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM

Sunrise and sunset timing

Sunrise: 06:16 AM

Sunset: 06:37 PM

That is pretty much the full snapshot for the day. Simple, clear, and easy to follow if you are planning anything around the Panchang.

Note: Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani.

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