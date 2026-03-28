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  4. March 28, 2026 Panchang: Check all Shubh Muhurat timings for the day

March 28, 2026 Panchang: Check all Shubh Muhurat timings for the day

Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk
Published: ,Updated:

March 28, 2026 Panchang brings key details for Dashami tithi, along with Sukarma Yoga, Pushya Nakshatra and Bhadra timings. The day also includes important Shubh Muhurat slots, Rahukaal timings across cities, and sunrise and sunset details for planning rituals.

March 28, 2026 falls on a Saturday and marks Dashami tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha.
March 28, 2026 falls on a Saturday and marks Dashami tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

March 28, 2026 falls on a Saturday and marks Dashami tithi of the Chaitra Shukla Paksha. It is also the second day of Navratri. The day carries its own mix of timings and yogas, which people often check before planning rituals or daily routines.

If you are just looking to keep track of the day’s Panchang, here is everything laid out simply. No overthinking. Just the timings you might need.

March 28, 2026 Panchang details

  • Dashami tithi will remain till 08:46 AM
  • Sukarma Yoga will continue till 08:06 PM
  • Pushya Nakshatra will be in effect till 02:51 PM
  • Bhadra Kaal will begin at 08:17 PM and continue till 07:47 AM on the next day

March 28, 2026 Shubh Muhurat timings

  • Brahma Muhurat: 04:53 AM to 05:29 AM
  • Pratah Sandhya: 05:06 AM to 06:16 AM
  • Abhijit Muhurat: 12:02 PM to 12:51 PM
  • Godhuli Muhurat: 06:35 PM to 06:59 PM
  • Sayahna Sandhya: 06:37 PM to 07:47 PM

Rahukaal timings across cities

  • Delhi: 09:21 AM to 10:54 AM
  • Mumbai: 09:40 AM to 11:12 AM
  • Chandigarh: 09:23 AM to 10:56 AM
  • Lucknow: 09:07 AM to 10:39 AM
  • Bhopal: 09:21 AM to 10:53 AM
  • Kolkata: 08:38 AM to 10:10 AM
  • Ahmedabad: 09:40 AM to 11:12 AM
  • Chennai: 09:11 AM to 10:43 AM

Sunrise and sunset timing

Sunrise: 06:16 AM

Sunset: 06:37 PM

That is pretty much the full snapshot for the day. Simple, clear, and easy to follow if you are planning anything around the Panchang.

Note: Acharya Indu Prakash is a well-known astrologer in the country, with extensive experience in Vastu, Samudrik Shastra, and astrology. You can watch him every morning at 7:30 AM on India TV’s show Bhavishyavani.

ALSO READ: Kamada Ekadashi 2026: Is it on March 29 or 30? Know exact date, timings, Parana time, puja vidhi and mantras

 

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