22 September 2025 Panchang: Navratri Kalash Sthapana muhurat, Rahu Kaal Navratri 2025 begins on 22 September. Know the Ghatasthapana shubh muhurat, Choghadiya timings, Rahukaal and full Panchang details for the day.

Shardiya Navratri 2025 is beginning tomorrow, September 22, 2025 (Monday), which marks the first day of the nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga. On this day, devotees perform Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana), one of the most important rituals that signifies the invocation of Maa Shakti.

According to the Panchang, Pratipada Tithi will prevail throughout the day on September 22. Devotees will look for the shubh muhurat to perform Kalash Sthapana and begin their Navratri vrat with the blessings of Maa Durga. Here’s the complete Panchang of the day including Ghatasthapana muhurat, Choghadiya timings and Rahu Kaal.

Navratri Kalash Sthapana Shubh Muhurat 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:09 AM to 08:06 AM

06:09 AM to 08:06 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM to 12:38 PM

11:49 AM to 12:38 PM Pratipada Tithi Begins: 01:23 AM, 22 September 2025

01:23 AM, 22 September 2025 Pratipada Tithi Ends: 02:55 AM, 23 September 2025

Note: Scriptures advise performing Ghatasthapana in the first one-third of the day during Pratipada. If missed, Abhijit Muhurat is also considered auspicious.

Navratri Choghadiya Muhurat 2025 (Delhi time)

Amrit (Best): 06:09 AM – 07:40 AM

06:09 AM – 07:40 AM Shubh (Auspicious): 09:11 AM – 10:43 AM

09:11 AM – 10:43 AM Laabh (Gain): 03:16 PM – 04:47 PM

03:16 PM – 04:47 PM Amrit (Best): 04:47 PM – 06:18 PM

04:47 PM – 06:18 PM Laabh (Gain): 10:45 PM – 12:14 AM (23 Sept)

10:45 PM – 12:14 AM (23 Sept) Shubh (Auspicious): 01:43 AM – 03:12 AM (23 Sept)

01:43 AM – 03:12 AM (23 Sept) Amrit (Best): 03:12 AM – 04:41 AM (23 Sept)

22 September 2025 Shubh Muhurat

Brahma Muhurat: 04:35 AM – 05:22 AM

04:35 AM – 05:22 AM Pratah Sandhya: 04:58 AM – 06:09 AM

04:58 AM – 06:09 AM Abhijit Muhurat: 11:49 AM – 12:38 PM

11:49 AM – 12:38 PM Vijay Muhurat: 02:15 PM – 03:03 PM

02:15 PM – 03:03 PM Godhuli Muhurat: 06:18 PM – 06:41 PM

06:18 PM – 06:41 PM Sayahna Sandhya: 06:18 PM – 07:29 PM

06:18 PM – 07:29 PM Nishita Muhurat: 11:50 PM – 12:38 AM (23 Sept)

22 September 2025 Rahu Kaal Time (City-wise)

Delhi: 07:40 AM – 09:12 AM

07:40 AM – 09:12 AM Mumbai: 07:59 AM – 09:30 AM

07:59 AM – 09:30 AM Chandigarh: 07:42 AM – 09:13 AM

07:42 AM – 09:13 AM Lucknow: 07:26 AM – 08:57 AM

07:26 AM – 08:57 AM Bhopal: 07:40 AM – 09:11 AM

07:40 AM – 09:11 AM Kolkata: 06:56 AM – 08:27 AM

06:56 AM – 08:27 AM Ahmedabad: 07:59 AM – 09:30 AM

07:59 AM – 09:30 AM Chennai: 07:29 AM – 09:00 AM

As Shardiya Navratri 2025 begins on September 22, devotees are advised to perform Ghatasthapana within the given shubh muhurat. The Panchang highlights important timings for puja, Rahukaal and Choghadiya to ensure all rituals are performed auspiciously. Starting Navratri with proper rituals is believed to bring prosperity, peace, and divine blessings from Maa Durga.

(Disclaimer: The information given here is based on religious beliefs and folk beliefs. There is no scientific evidence for this. India TV does not provide any proof of the truth of any of the things.)