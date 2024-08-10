Follow us on Image Source : GETTY What is Relationship Shopping? Watch out for these 5 signs

In today's fast-paced world, finding love can sometimes feel like browsing an online store. We swipe through profiles, meet new people, and often find ourselves hopping from one relationship to another in search of the "perfect" partner. This phenomenon is commonly referred to as ‘relationship shopping.’

But what exactly is relationship shopping, and how can you tell if you're doing it? Let's dive in.

What is Relationship Shopping?

Relationship shopping refers to the act of continuously seeking new partners without fully investing in existing relationships. Instead of focusing on building genuine connections, individuals involved in relationship shopping often have a checklist of desired qualities and move on quickly if a partner doesn't meet their criteria. It's essentially the search for a romantic ideal, rather than a real person.

5 signs you might be relationship shopping:

The Endless Checklist: You have a very specific idea of your ideal partner, and anyone who doesn't fit the mould is immediately disqualified. This can prevent you from seeing the potential in someone who might be a great match.

You have a very specific idea of your ideal partner, and anyone who doesn't fit the mould is immediately disqualified. This can prevent you from seeing the potential in someone who might be a great match. Serial Dater: You find yourself constantly jumping from one relationship to another without taking the time to truly connect with anyone. This can lead to a cycle of superficial encounters.

You find yourself constantly jumping from one relationship to another without taking the time to truly connect with anyone. This can lead to a cycle of superficial encounters. Fear of Commitment: You might be afraid of settling down or investing in a long-term relationship. This fear can drive you to keep exploring options, preventing you from building lasting connections.

You might be afraid of settling down or investing in a long-term relationship. This fear can drive you to keep exploring options, preventing you from building lasting connections. Unrealistic Expectations: You have impossibly high standards for a partner, which can make it difficult to find someone who meets your expectations. Remember, no one is perfect.

You have impossibly high standards for a partner, which can make it difficult to find someone who meets your expectations. Remember, no one is perfect. Lack of Emotional Investment: You find it difficult to open up and be vulnerable in relationships. This emotional detachment can hinder your ability to form deep connections.

Breaking the cycle

If you recognize these signs in yourself, it's essential to reflect on your relationship patterns. Consider seeking professional help or engaging in self-reflection to understand the underlying reasons for your behaviour. Building healthy, lasting relationships requires vulnerability, compromise, and a willingness to invest time and effort.

ALSO READ: What is Grey Divorce? Know 5 reasons why older couples are separating more often