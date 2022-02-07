Valentine's Week Special: Romantic date ideas for couples who want to make it fun and private at home

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Spending the last two years in the pandemic has changed how we look at dates now. As going out to public places may come across as scary here are some date ideas to make your partner feel special. This Valentine's Week spend some quality time with your loved one at your home and have a super romantic date at the comfort of your couch. With the day of love just around the corner, here are a few date ideas for couples who are looking for some fun ways to bond with their loved ones.

Cooking a special meal together

Fancy dinners at the restaurants are good but cooking together is something that beats all fancy dinners. The food that is cooked this way has a special ingredient in it - Love. There are plenty of simple recipes for some of the most scrumptious meals.

Watch a movie together

Bonding over your favourite genre of films by creating your own theatre experience at home seems like a good way to have some cuddly time. Dimming the lights and even adding scented candles can turn the moment more romantic.

Play a game

Couples that play together, stay together! Engage in some competitive video games, or some board games like scrabble are good options for celebrating the day in a lighter yet romantic way.

Engage with your pawed friends

For people that are fond of dogs or cats or other pets, pamper your pets together. Give them a nice shower or arrange a play date for them to enjoy as you spend some time together.

Pamper each other

Usual days can be tough. There's office and many such stressful things. Make the most of Valentine's Week by helping each other relax. You can give one another some massage or book an in-home spa session.

