Valentine's Day Gifts for Him: Unique gift ideas to surprise your partner this love season

Let's face it- what to gift their man is one of the most difficult questions all the girlfriends face. While there are already very less gifting options for men, making it romantic but not cheesy on an occasion like Valentine's Day makes it even more tricky. You can ideally celebrate this week of love by cooking for each other and spending quality time together but there is a charm in surprising your partner with unique gifts that not only express your feeling and bring a smile on their face as well. We have curated some amazing Valentine's Day gifts for him/men, that you can present to your loved one.

Said to be inspired from the Himalayas, the Bajirao and Mastani fragrance collection by Indic Civilisation is an ideal gift for your partner. The Bajirao fragrance is a strong mix of Mandarin, leather, pink pepper and frankincense, oudh, frankincense & tobacco which makes it heady but not overwhelming. It stays for a long time and leaves a calming and soothing atmosphere. Added bonus, it is environmentally friendlt as it is an all-natural fragrance. If your partner has sensitive skin, get the Bajirao fragrance today.

If you want to pamper your man with something special by taking care of his hygiene, The Men’s Lab Essential Combo is a perfect combo for valentine’s day. This combo consists of Intimate Wash, Beard Protein, and Volcanic Face Wash. This algae-based intimate foaming wash restores the ph balance of the skin. The musk melon in the beard protein is rich in antioxidants that neutralize free radicals to keep hair healthy and strong. The shea butter builds the layer over beard hair, protecting against harmful dust particles and UV radiation. Face wash in this combo is ideal for all skin types, especially for oily skin, skin with acne, or acne problems.

Who does not like antiques? We all have that one person on our list who has a passion for collectables. And if that someone is your partner, surprise them with an antique which could be a great addition to their collection of antique nautical. For someone who can talk about direction, this brass directional compass with a lid is a different looking product and specially designed to carry anywhere and at any time.

The compass has a lid that could be opened with a press of a button and the company dial looks accurate and directional, hence, it could be a great tool to someone who prefers a directional way of living. The compass comes with a chain that has been attached to a hook, and it looks very retro and unique. Perhaps a great gifting product which could be bought from IGP as we could not find a battery compass for gifting than this.

If you plan to go on a special date with your partner this Valentine's Day, you would want them ready for the same. Skip the formalities and send your Valentine a pre-date grooming gift today. UrbanGuru has an extraordinary men grooming and hygiene combo that you can gift your partner.

The combo consists of an Insta glow fairness cream, Charcoal black Peel-off Mask, and Charcoal Activated Purifying face wash with Apple Cider Vinegar. However, you might also want to go a little overboard and impress your partner with your gift for this special occasion. UrbanGabru Hair removal cream spray is a simple product that will take away the hair off the chest with only one spray. It's as simple as spraying and waiting 10 minutes. This gentle remedy eliminates hair while simultaneously de-tanning your skin.

If your partner loves personalised gifts, this heartbeat temperature bottle from Ferns N Petals is the perfect gift for him. Without being too cheesy, this gift delivers the message that you love him and that your heart beats for him. You can have your partner's name written amid the heartbeats on the bottle with the message, "You are my heartbeat."

Made of stainless steel with double insulated wall, it also displays the temperature on the top. Every time your partner will take a sip, they will be reminded of you.

Moving to the ethnic side, a kurta pyjama set can never go wrong with a man. Especially when the wedding season is on, pamper your boyfriend/husband with this Manyavar Ravishing Pink Kurta Set that makes a man look handsome in every aspect. The rusty pink Kurta comes with a pair of pencil pants and made of Jacquard. With a mandarin collar and 3/4th sleeves, it is a style statement in itself. This Kurta set is MRP(ed) ₹ 2999 from Manyavar's Mohey collection.

A heady blend of Petitgrain and Clary Sage along with the earthy notes of Balsam Fir, Engage L'amante Aqua Eau De Parfum is definitely something your partner will be obsessed with. It is an example of a modern scent that captures the true essence of masculinity in a bottle.

Happy Valentine's Day 2022!