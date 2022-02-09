Valentine's Day Gifting Guide: Woo your lady love with 'oh so stylish' handbags under 5K

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Valentine's Day Gifting Guide

There isn't any woman who has ever said that 'I have enough handbags.' As much as women love to shop for clothes, bags are their guilty pleasure as well. They keep changing it with every clothing and love to 'mix and match' to amp up their look for the day. Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion to woo your lady love with a trendy handbag. This is the season of love and every man is confused about what to buy for their partners. Well, one can never go wrong with a nice and stylish evening bag or a chic and elegant office bag, that too budget-friendly. Ahead of Valentine's Day, we have curated the best options of handbags you can gift your partner this year.

The Stella Handbag by Mirragio is the perfect fit for a woman who loves to keep her choices chic at the workplace. The bag isn't too big or too small in size, a perfect fit for all the essentials that you want to carry to your work. With 1 zip pocket and 2 slit pockets, it makes compartmentalisation easy. It also comes with an adjustable and detachable strap. Interestingly, the same bag is available in more trendy colours and both plain and croc textures. The other colours available are black and brown. The handbag is MRP(ed) Rs 4999 but is easily available on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 2999. (at the time of writing.)

This Lino Perros gold-toned solid shoulder bag is a true example of elegance. It works best in a professional space as it is chic without being 'too much' and goes best with solid colours. Interestingly, the bag has a dual tone- it appears to be gold in sunlight and silver, depending on the lighting. This makes it even more attractive for evening parties. The handbag is MRP(ed) Rs 3495 but is easily available on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 1467. (at the time of writing.)

Available in a range of sexy colours including dark brown, black, grey and wine, this Catalina Women's Satchel Handbag from Miraggio is perfect with every outfit. From a dress to a professional look, the bag suits every occasion and makes a style statement. It comes with a detachable shoulder strap other than a short strap which makes it easy to carry. Trust us that your girl will love you when you will surprise her with this bag. The handbag is MRP(ed) Rs 4999 but is easily available on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 2749. (at the time of writing.)

The perfect way to jazz up your Valentine's Day date outfit is by pairing it with this Black evening handbag by Mochi. It comes with two chain straps with give it a party look and has enough space to carry your essentials. As they say, black is such a happy colour. Finish your look with this Mochi handbag and let the compliments come.

The handbag is MRP(ed) Rs 1690.

A perfect compliment to a dress, this Lino Perros bag is a style statement in itself. It is available in three more colours- pink, beige and black, and has a textured look. It comes with two handles with a detachable sling strap. Lino Perros Off-White Quilted Handheld Bag is MRP(ed) Rs 4495 but is easily available on Myntra at a discounted price of Rs 1708. (at the time of writing.)

Happy Valentine's Day 2022!