Forget situationships, Shrekking is the dating trend everyone’s talking about Shrekking is the new dating trend inspired by Shrek and Fiona, but it’s not as innocent as it sounds. Discover what it means, why people try it, and the heartbreak it can cause.

New Delhi:

Move over “situationships” and “soft launching”, there’s a new dating trend in town, and it’s straight out of the swamp. Shrekking is the act of dating like Shrek: unapologetically real, a little messy, and not afraid to let your quirks shine through.

The term takes its cue from the unlikely but legendary romance between Shrek and Princess Fiona presented in the 2001 film Shrek. Who wouldn’t want a little Shrek in their love life? But in the world of modern dating, Shrekking isn’t about ogre-sized romance; it’s about something a little trickier.

What is Shrekking in dating?

Shrekking describes dating someone you’re not physically attracted to because you assume they’ll treat you better than your “usual type.”

Sounds innocent, right? Kind of noble, even. But experts warn: it rarely works out that way.

Why Shrek and Fiona became the blueprint

The term borrows from the unlikely fairytale love story of Shrek and Fiona. Fiona could have chosen a conventional prince, but she found happiness with an ogre instead. In today’s dating slang, that’s the vibe people think they’re channelling — going beyond looks and finding love where they least expect it.

The problem? Real-life Shrekking doesn’t usually come with a DreamWorks happy ending. You can’t just skip physical attraction and hope kindness alone will carry the story.

Why people try Shrekking in 2025

There’s a reason this trend has caught on. After rounds of ghosting, bread-crumbing, and endlessly swiping on apps, a lot of people feel burned out. Shrekking can feel like a reset button: “If my usual type isn’t working, maybe I’ll find peace dating outside my comfort zone.”

It’s a romantic experiment that starts with good intentions. The danger is assuming “less attractive” equals “more loyal,” which is an unfair (and untrue) stereotype.

The heartbreak factor

Here’s where Shrekking gets messy. If you go into a relationship thinking, I’m not really attracted to them, but maybe they’ll treat me better, you’re setting both yourself and the other person up for disappointment.

One of two things usually happens:

You miss the spark and eventually pull away. The partner senses they’re being “settled for” and resentment creeps in.

Either way, the ending often feels less like a fairytale and more like a swamp disaster.

How to spot if you’re Shrekking

Ask yourself these questions:

Did you choose this person mainly because they weren’t your usual type?

Are you hoping they’ll treat you better just because you’re “dating down”?

Do you find yourself justifying why attraction doesn’t matter this time?

If yes, you might be in Shrek territory.

Can Shrekking ever work out?

Here’s the twist: Shrekking can teach you something valuable. Opening yourself up to people outside your “type” sometimes leads to unexpected connections. Plenty of couples prove that attraction grows with emotional intimacy.

But the key is motivation. If you’re genuinely curious and open-minded, great. If you’re just banking on being worshipped because you “lowered your standards,” that’s where the heartbreak sets in.

Shrekking is one of those dating trends that sounds funny on TikTok but has a sting in real life. Love isn’t about lowering or raising standards like you’re shopping for produce: it’s about finding someone who feels right for you, both inside and out.

So maybe the real lesson here is straight from Shrek himself: love works best when it’s honest, messy, and unfiltered. And if you’re lucky, you’ll find your own Fiona: no settling required.