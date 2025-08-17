How to recognise if you are dating a narcissistic person, as per a psychotherapist Are you dating a narcissistic person? Psychotherapist Namrata Jain explains the signs: lack of empathy, constant need for admiration, arrogance, and manipulation. Learn how to recognise the patterns and protect your emotional well-being.

New Delhi:

Dating can be tough or even daunting! However, dating someone with narcissistic traits can be emotionally draining and deeply confusing. At first, such individuals often appear confident, charming, and even magnetic.

But over time, certain patterns in narcissistic persons' behaviour begin to emerge, leaving their partners feeling diminished or unworthy. We reach out to Namrata Jain, Psychotherapist and Relationship Expert, to help you recognise these red flags early is essential for protecting your emotional well-being.

Also read: Constant Criticism to Gaslighting: 5 telltale signs of narcissistic abuse in relationship

Signs that your partner may be narcissistic

Inflated sense of self-importance

A narcissistic person often speaks and behaves as if they are superior to others. They carry a grandiose self-image and expect their talents, achievements, or needs to be seen as more important than anyone else’s.

Lying in fantasies

Most narcissists live in fantasies of infinite success, omnipotence, or perfect love. This behaviour of staying in a fantasy environment makes it difficult for them to ground themselves in reality, particularly in intimate relationships.

Need for constant admiration

Feedback from others is oxygen for a narcissistic personality. They look for constant praise, attention, and admiration, and become upset if they feel neglected.

Using others for their gain

Such people might not shy away from using others around them to achieve their ends. Manipulation by emotions, guilt-tripping, or even very sneaky control measures might seep into the dynamics of the relationship.

Also read: Narcissistic traits begin to fade away as you land your first job, says studyLack of empathy

One of the most evident signs of narcissism is the failure to truly empathise. Rather than listen to or validate your feelings, they will put down your concerns, draw a parallel between your problems and their own challenges, or even demean you.

Envy and arrogance

Narcissistic partners usually believe others are envious of them, while sometimes they are envious of others' success. Instead of understanding or supporting your feelings, they may dismiss your concerns, compare them to their own struggles, or even belittle them. Over time, this can lead to arrogant, dismissive, or patronising behaviour in the relationship.

According to psychotherapist Namrata Jain, noticing these recurring patterns is the first step to safeguarding your emotional health. Living with a narcissistic partner can erode self-esteem, create cycles of self-doubt, and make one feel perpetually unheard. By recognising the signs early, you can decide whether to seek professional guidance, set firmer boundaries, or rethink the relationship altogether.