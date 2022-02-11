Friday, February 11, 2022
     
 Live tv
ye-public-hai-sab-jaanti-hai
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Relationships
  5. Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Celebrate Hug Day 2022 by not just giving a warm hug but also by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms with your loved ones.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written by: India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 11, 2022 23:36 IST
Happy Hug Day 2022
Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

Highlights

  • Hugs teach you the importance of sharing and physical intimacy
  • It is one of the most effective ways to express your love

After celebrating Chocolate Day, Rose Day is time for Hug Day, which falls on February 12. It is a celebration of another manifestation of love. A hug is not just a gesture but a cross of two hearts. It reminds us that the most hellbound problems can be cured by a mere hug. Equipped with the essence of love and care hugs are the non-verbal way of letting your loved ones know that you embrace their presence in your life. Celebrate Hug Day 2022 by not just giving a warm hug but also by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Quotes and Messages:

"Got a gift for you!

No cost! No batteries required! Tax free,
Performs silently, extremely personal!
Fully returnable!
Its a hug from ME to You!!"

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day! 

Sending your way a warm Hug, just to let you know that I'm thinking of you. A very Happy Hug Day to you, honey! 

Sometimes, a hug is an answer, even when the question is not known.

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar..Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar...Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak 

Happy Hug Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

India Tv - Happy Hug Day 2022

Image Source : FILE IMAGE

Happy Hug Day 2022

 

Write a comment

Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News