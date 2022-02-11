Happy Hug Day 2022: Quotes, Wishes, Greetings, SMS, HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp & Facebook

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Hug Day 2022

After celebrating Chocolate Day, Rose Day is time for Hug Day, which falls on February 12. It is a celebration of another manifestation of love. A hug is not just a gesture but a cross of two hearts. It reminds us that the most hellbound problems can be cured by a mere hug. Equipped with the essence of love and care hugs are the non-verbal way of letting your loved ones know that you embrace their presence in your life. Celebrate Hug Day 2022 by not just giving a warm hug but also by sharing beautiful quotes, meaningful messages, and images on social media platforms!

Happy Hug Day 2022 Quotes and Messages:

"Got a gift for you!

No cost! No batteries required! Tax free,

Performs silently, extremely personal!

Fully returnable!

Its a hug from ME to You!!"

There is something in a simple hug, That always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home, And makes it easier to say goodbye. Happy Hug Day!

Sending your way a warm Hug, just to let you know that I'm thinking of you. A very Happy Hug Day to you, honey!

Sometimes, a hug is an answer, even when the question is not known.

Koi Kahe Isse Jaadu Ki Jhappi,Koi Kahe Isse Pyaar..Mauka Khubsurat, Aa Gale Lagja Mere Yaar...Happy Hug Day ! Bole Toh Hug Day Mubarak

Happy Hug Day 2022: HD Images and Wallpapers to share on WhatsApp and Facebook

