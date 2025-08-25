Govinda–Sunita divorce rumours spark talk on ‘grey divorce’: What it really means after decades of marriage Divorce rumours around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja have put the spotlight on ‘grey divorce’ — late-life separations that bring unique emotional, financial, and social challenges.

New Delhi:

Divorce rumours around Govinda and Sunita Ahuja, who have been married for 38 years, have stirred curiosity online. While unconfirmed, the chatter brings attention to a very real and growing trend - ‘grey divorce’, or separations later in life.

While divorce at any stage can be painful, the late-life split comes with its own unique set of challenges: emotional, financial, and social.

Also read: Divorce rumours to Govinda's recovery, here's all Sunita Ahuja revealed in her first vlog

According to psychotherapist and relationship expert Namrata Jain, the reasons for grey divorces are rarely straightforward. “Many couples discover that once the children leave home, their relationship is more about parenting than partnership. Others feel they have simply grown apart; what once connected them no longer does,” she explains.

Why grey divorces happen

“Many couples discover that once the children leave home, their relationship is more about parenting than partnership. Others feel they have simply grown apart; what once connected them no longer does,” Namrata explains.

The relationship points out that later-life separations are often tied to self-reflection and shifting priorities. “For some, divorce becomes a pursuit of independence or freedom, while for others it feels like a second chance at life,” she says. Factors such as financial stress, health concerns, or even long-suppressed conflicts can resurface with greater intensity as couples grow older.

Also read: What is Sleep Divorce? Know how it improves a couple's relationship

The emotional toll of separation

The choice to part ways after decades is never made lightly. Jain highlights the duality of emotions involved: “While there may be relief, there is also grief — the loneliness of losing a companion, the emptiness of routines once built together, and even guilt about its impact on children or extended family.”

Ending a marriage after 20, 30, or even 40 years means letting go of a shared history and, in many ways, a shared identity. The financial strain can also weigh heavily when retirement is around the corner, making practical adjustments tougher.

Grey divorce regrets

Feelings of regret are common among older divorcees, but Jain stresses that regret doesn’t always mean the decision was wrong. “It is simply a reminder that endings are complex,” she notes. While some regret not trying harder, others regret staying too long. The emotional conflict is part of processing such a significant life change.

Finding renewal after divorce

Despite the pain, many people use this phase as a turning point. “For some, grey divorce becomes an opportunity to rebuild: to nurture themselves, rediscover passions, and redefine what love and companionship mean to them,” Jain emphasises.

In the end, grey divorce is not just about endings, but also about beginnings. It forces people to reimagine their later years on their own terms — with all the challenges, but also with new possibilities.