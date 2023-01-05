DYK Sunday is one of the busiest days of the dating year? Know top tips to improve your dating game

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know top tips to improve your dating game

Want to score a match? Sunday can be your lucky day as dating app Tinder reveals, 10 per cent more singles are using the app than usual, and there's 35 per cent more Swipe activity, and over 30 per cent more matches on Sunday than on a typical day. It is one of the busiest days of the dating year. According to its, Sundays are the most common days for users to update their profiles and add new photos during the month of January. In fact, on average around the world, Tinder biographies were revised and 25 new photographs were added per second during January 2022 Dating Sunday.

Relationship Goals, a new profile feature that helps users express what they're looking for, was just introduced to make it simpler than ever for daters to put their best foot forward on the first significant date of the year. Members now have greater control over who they connect with by having more knowledge of a potential match's intentions, whether they're down for new pals, here for a fling, or want to cuff it. Transparency is absolutely in, as seen by recent testing of the feature in a few regions, which revealed that more than 50 per cent of users have added Relationship Goals to their profiles.

"The beginning of the year represents a fresh start! It is the right time to think about what you want from the year ahead, not just for dating but for seeking any kind of connection. This past year we've seen how young daters are setting their own pace and rules about love, life and everything in between," says Aahana Dhar, Director of Communications, Tinder India.

"With the launch of Relationship Goals, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. This new year, we anticipate that young daters will be swiping right on someone who knows what they want and matches their vibe."

For all the singles out there trying to find a match this New Year, here are your top tips for success:

Set your Relationship Goals!

Being clear about what you're looking for is very attractive. It also helps to avoid that awkward romance killer Q "So, what are you here for?" So whether you're starting the year looking for a long term partner or just a friend, let potential matches know.

Having a bio will get you better matches

Profiles with bios attract more matches. Avoid being immediately beige flagged by including a quick and witty statement that shows off the best of you, while also leaving them wanting more.

Tip: Try to stay away from the basic line: "Here for a good time, not a long time." Trust us, it does not help your chances.

In search of...

No one has time to waste - select between 1-3 lifestyle tags to ensure you're setting yourself up to make authentic connections with people who match your vibe.

Work hard, match more

Looking for someone who shares your school spirit? Maybe a creative looking for your muse? Adding your school and job title is a great way to find your potential ride or die, or in this case, narrow down on who might not be the best fit for you.

Tip: We know the urge to say you went to "School of Hard Knocks" is strong, but resist it. Your potential matches will thank you.

WYA?

Don't leave potential matches guessing - set your location to meet people nearby, especially if a LDR isn't something you're into. And while we're on the subject: We understand Bandra to Juhu is considered long-distance to some, so set your radius to meet people in your neighborhood or that next one over. And if you're feeling international, expand your horizons with Tinder's Passport feature to meet a cutie in New York City (or literally anywhere on the globe).

Four is the magic number

Your pics are a great way to show who you are, what you're into, and get the convo started. We actually know that four is the perfect number of photos to have in your lineup. Also, make sure your first pic gives a clear view of your gorgeous face - that's how you reel them in.

Tip: Give your profile some edge by connecting your IG, so new pics will automatically upload as you post them on your grid - work smarter, not harder.

Your interests are hot

Finding common ground is one of the easiest ways to hit it off with someone. Your interests are what make you unique, so lead with them to show your most authentic, real self and, in turn, match with people who are more likely to match your energy.

Unverified profiles are a red flag

Photo verify your profile to help your matches know you're the real deal. Try to stick to matching with only verified profiles to avoid getting catfished.

Tip: Profiles with the blue check are more likely to receive more matches.

Music is the 6th love language

Can we all agree that music compatibility is crucial to a solid relationship? Make sure you connect with people who are on your wavelength by adding your song - your life's soundtrack - to your profile via Spotify anthems.

Tip: 40 per cent of members between the ages of 18-25 have their anthem on their profile and experienced nearly a 10 per cent increase in matches.

Flex your convo skills

The more active you are on the app, the more you'll get shown and be seen by other members. There's no adrenaline rush quite like matching and immediately starting a convo with someone who may or may not be your new crush, so don't be afraid to message first. Chances are better that you'll get a message back, as 75 per cent of Gen Z members reply in 30 minutes or less.

Read More Lifestyle News