Did Giorgio Armani ever marry? A look at his private life and relationships While Giorgio Armani preferred keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, he, however, over the years, gave interviews wherein he spoke about his partners. Read on to know more about his private life and relationships.

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passed away at 91 on Thursday. The company shared the news on its official Instagram page. The post read, “With infinite sorrow, the Armani Group announces the passing of its creator, founder, and tireless driving force: Giorgio Armani.” Following the death of Armani, there have been conversations about the designer’s private life and relationships.

While the designer preferred keeping his personal life away from the spotlight, he, however, over the years, gave interviews wherein he spoke about his partners.

Glimpse Into Armani’s Private Life and Relationships

In an interview with Vanity Fair in 2000, he said, “I have had women in my life. And sometimes men.” The most significant relationship in Armani’s life was with Sergio Galeotti, an Italian architect who became both his romantic and business partner.

Sergio Galeotti: Armani’s Love and Business Partner

Armani met Galeotti in 1966 at 32, and the two co-founded the Armani label in 1975. He also shared, “Right away he made me Papa — I felt right away responsible for him and for his life. Right away he made me Papa — I felt right away responsible for him and for his life.”

However, Galeotti passed away from complications from AIDS in 1985. “He is still there all the time. He is always there in my head. I see him walking down the steps, I see him in the garden, with his cigarette — he is talking to friends. He is always there.” Armani has described this loss as devastating, saying, “When Sergio died, a part of me died with him.”

Life After Loss: Armani’s Dedication to Work

Following Galeotti’s passing, Armani largely retreated from public discussion about his private affairs, focusing intently on his work and company. In interviews later in life, he acknowledged that the demands of his career left little room for personal relationships or traditional family life. He never had children, instead considering his staff and the Armani brand itself to be his “family,” and dedicated himself to mentoring emerging designers within his business.

Leo Dell’Orco and Armani’s Companionship

However, in his later years, Armani found companionship and a lasting partnership with Leo Dell’Orco, a trusted adviser and the head of the men’s style office at the Armani Group. While the two never married and Armani resisted labeling their relationship as “love,” he openly described a “deep affection” for Dell’Orco, who lived with Armani for years and became the person closest to him. Armani wore a diamond ring gifted by Dell’Orco and credited him as central to his business and personal legacy, allowing the world a glimpse of emotional intimacy that had always been kept behind closed doors.

After the passing of Armani, the company will be inherited by his sister Rosanna, nieces Silvana and Roberta, nephew Andrea Camerana, and Pantaleo "Leo" Dell’Orco. Speaking to the Financial Times about his succession plan, he said that his “succession plans consist of a gradual transition of the responsibilities.”

