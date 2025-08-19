Being delulu in love? These signs show when you’re ignoring reality in relationships Being delulu in love is more common than we admit. From red flags to fantasies, here’s how to spot when your relationship isn’t rooted in reality.

New Delhi:

I have lost count of the times I have said, "delulu is real". Little did I know that this goofy term would make it to the Cambridge Dictionary. The slang term delulu, short for delusional, is often used to describe someone who is overly hopeful or unrealistically optimistic about a situation. But have you wondered about being delulu in a relationship?

When it comes to relationships, being a little delulu is more common than most would admit. From seeing signs that aren’t really there to holding onto fantasies that don’t match reality, many of us slip into this space without realising it. But how do you know when you’ve crossed that line? Here are some classic signs that you might be a little delulu in love.

Classic signs you may be delulu in your relationship

Reading too much into mixed signals

If they like your Instagram story or reply with just an emoji, do you find yourself convinced it’s proof of deep interest? Interpreting casual gestures as something bigger than they are is a hallmark of being delulu.

Holding onto the “potential” version of them

You may be more in love with who they could become than who they actually are. “Once they change, things will be perfect.” If this pops up in your head often, then my friend, you’re projecting a fantasy instead of facing the reality of the relationship.

Ignoring red flags in the name of love

They cancel plans, there is a lack of communication, or dismissive behaviour, and yet it doesn't bug you. You brush it aside, believing “they’ll come around.” If you excuse repeated patterns of neglect, it’s a sign of delusion creeping into your expectations.

Believing effort from your side is enough for both

If you’re the one texting, calling, planning, and emotionally investing, yet convincing yourself that it’s “just their way of showing love,” you’re ignoring the imbalance. Relationships need two people leaning in—not one carrying all the weight.

Creating a fantasy future in your head

Already imagining the wedding, kids, and vacations together when the person hasn’t even defined the relationship yet? Dreaming too far ahead while skipping over the present is a classic symptom of being delulu.

Confusing attraction with commitment

They might be a 10/10 person with an insane face card, but that doesn't mean they are willing to commit. If you’re treating casual interactions as evidence of commitment, you’re likely idealising something that isn’t there.

Constantly defending them to friends

If your friends point out issues in your partner’s behaviour and you always have to explain it away with “They’re just busy,” or “You don’t know them like I do,” chances are, you’re clinging to your version of reality.

A little bit of daydreaming is natural in romance, but when wishful thinking starts replacing reality, it may be time for a reality check. Being self-aware doesn’t mean giving up on hope; it means balancing it with clear-eyed honesty. After all, delulu is not always the solution!