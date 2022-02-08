Chocolate Day 2022: Quotes, Images, Wallpapers, Greetings, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Chocolate Day 2022

There is love in the air all around us. After celebrating Rose Day and Propose Day with your loved one, its time to rekindle some love and romance in your relationship with a sweet taste of chocolate as you celebrate Chocolate Day on Wednesday (February 9). Connect through the love of chocolate that pampers the kid inside us all and a smile that reconnects us with an accord of nostalgia. And if you are not sure what to exactly tell your special someone on this day, here we have compiled a list of messages, wishes, quotes and images that you can send to your special someone and celebrate the spirit of togetherness.

Happy Chocolate Day 2022 messages, wishes:

My sweet valentine, you are a chocolate so you are sweetest, you are a star so you are brightest, you are a lovely girl so you are my dearest! Happy Chocolate Day!

Money can't buy happiness but it can buy chocolate. That is pretty much the same thing. Happy Chocolate Day!

Whenever I gorge on that favourite chocolate of mine, I am always reminded about you; a little bitter and a whole lot sweet. Happy Chocolate Day

Chocolates teach, you don’t have to have tons of money to make others life sweet and beautiful. Happy chocolate day my girlfriend!

My dearest love,

If you believe in valentine day,

You must believe in valentine week,

If you believe in life,

You must believe in heart beats,

If you believe in love,

You must believe in you and me.

Happy chocolate day……

My dear valentine,

I love you like a chewing gum,

I always give you feeling of happiness,

I never leave you alone,

And I would help in your all problems.

Happy chocolate day…..

A day without a chocolate is a day without sunshine. Life without chocolate is like an ocean without water. Just like I am without you!!! Happy Chocolate Day!

Do you know why couples give chocolate to each other on Chocolate Day? To add and maintain sweetness in their relationships...Happy Chocolate Day girlfriend!

Hey, it’s chocolate Day and just the right time to tell you that I simply love sharing everything with you.

Happy Chocolate Day 2022 HD Images:

