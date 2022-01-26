Changing your habits to please your partner? Here's how you can retain sense of self in relationship

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Changing your habits to please your partner? Here's how you can retain a sense of self in a relationship

You're in a relationship with someone you love and you often find yourself changing to please your partner. You might start to wear their clothes, eat the food they like and even adopt their hobbies... sounds familiar? Keeping a sense of "self" may seem counterintuitive when we're in relationships. We find ourselves wanting to do everything we can in order for our partners to feel satisfied and happy with us. While this is a natural part of any relationship it's important not to lose sight of who we are in a relationship because it can make the experience more fulfilling for both people involved. It's also good for your mental health and spiritual well being as it can help with restoring self-confidence whilst embracing individuality.

Revealing your sense of self: The first step to keeping our sense of self in a relationship is to focus on what we are good at and what we enjoy doing. Our sense of self should be rooted in our ability to be divinely empowered by our own identity. We should not be so hard on ourselves and should stop comparing ourselves to other people. Revealing our sense of self can include taking care of our bodies and mind by eating healthy and exercising regularly.

We can also take care of our mental health by talking to professionals about how we are feeling when things get tough for us. This will help us feel more satisfied with our lives and will make it easier for us to be happy with ourselves.

Empowerment in your independence: When you are in a relationship, it is important to maintain your sense of self. This means that you need to spend time on your own, be independent and not depend on your partner for everything. A relationship is a two-way street. It's important to maintain your sense of self while being in a relationship. This is because you want to feel good about yourself and not just be the other half of someone else. Remember the journey to more self-love is love itself.

Balance found in self: Relationships of any magnitude require a balance between the parties involved. We can start by being honest with ourselves and our partner about what we want and need from the relationship. We should also try to set some boundaries for ourselves and our partners so that we know where the line is drawn. Lastly, it is also important to have a strong support system outside of your relationship so that we don't get lost inside it.

It is important to maintain your sense of self while being in a relationship. There are many ways that you can do this, but one of the most effective ways is by finding an activity that interests you, spending time in knowing the ever-changing you, and then practising radical self-acceptance. You want to feel good about yourself and not just be the other half of someone else. Embrace the power that lies within your individuality.