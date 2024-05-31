Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 warning signs of a potential stalker in online dating

Online dating has revolutionised the way we meet new people, offering opportunities to connect with others who share similar interests and goals. However, it also comes with risks, including the potential to encounter someone with unhealthy or dangerous intentions. Recognising the early warning signs of a potential stalker can help you protect yourself and ensure a safer online dating experience. Here are five key red flags to watch out for.

Overly Persistent Behavior:

A sure sign of someone who might become a stalker is excessive communication. Does your date bombard you with messages, even after you've indicated you're busy or need space? This constant barrage can be overwhelming and make you feel trapped.

Invasive Questions:

Getting to know someone involves asking questions, but be cautious if your date delves into deeply personal areas too soon. Questions about your daily routine, home address, financial situation, or past relationships, especially when pressed for details, could be a red flag. They might be trying to gather information to control or manipulate you.

Unpredictable or Unstable Behavior:

Pay attention to your date's emotional state. Erratic mood swings, sudden anger outbursts, or jealousy over minimal things can signal instability. This type of unpredictable behaviour can be a precursor to more dangerous actions.

Guilt Trips and Manipulation:

Does your date try to make you feel bad for not responding to messages immediately, or for wanting to take things slow? Emotional manipulation tactics are a way for them to exert control over you. Trust your gut if someone tries to guilt you into spending more time with them than you're comfortable with.

Showing Up Unexpectedly:

If your date shows up at your workplace or home uninvited, especially after you've expressed a desire for no further contact, it's a major red flag. This is a clear violation of your boundaries and a sign of stalking behaviour.

