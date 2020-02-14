Friday, February 14, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Relationships
  5. Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious memes will hit you real hard if you're single on the day of love

Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious memes will hit you real hard if you're single on the day of love

What are you doing this Valentine's Day? Nothing because single? We've got the best V-Day 2020 memes for your crying souls.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 14, 2020 11:26 IST
Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious memes will hit you real hard if you're single on the day of lo

Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious memes will hit you real hard if you're single on the day of love

Being single is great because you get to spend your time with yourself but there are days when you doubt if you are truly living your life and Valentine's Day is probably one of them. It happens to be one of the loveliest days of the year as couples celebrate love and spend time with each other. No matter how happy you are in a committed relationship with yourself, it definitely hurts to see lovers having cable light dinner at some expensive restaurant while you are at your home watching Netflix and binging. Even if you go out to a mall to give all of this a break, you still find Valentine's merch everywhere. 

These 24 hours are going to be tough, believe us! Well, you are not alone, as there are many others like you who are stewing in their single status. We are here to tell you that there is no reason you should think about having a partner, as we have a backup plan for you-- memes. Yes, they are here once again! Thanks to the, you don't need chocolates, flowers, and heart-shaped things to impress anyone as you've now got the perfect thing to scroll over. The internet is filled with some hilarious Valentine's Day 2020 memes for all those singles out there and some for people who've just gone through a breakup.

But first of all, check out some encouraging advice from our Lord and Saviour:

Valentine’s Day Memes 2020:

View this post on Instagram

Anyone? 😂 #ValentinesJokes

A post shared by 98.5 The Beat (@thebeat985) on

View this post on Instagram

me too Harry, me too

A post shared by memes (@vaginarwhals) on

View this post on Instagram

Yes I am #valentinesjokes

A post shared by Elvajamaica (@elvajamaica) on

View this post on Instagram

#bigbangtheory #ValentinesDay #valentinesdayjokes

A post shared by Kristin D'Amico (@damicokristin) on

At the end, we would just like to say 'Koi Nah, Apna Time Aayga.'

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

 

 

 

 

 

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Top News

Latest News