Valentine's Day 2020: These hilarious memes will hit you real hard if you're single on the day of love

Being single is great because you get to spend your time with yourself but there are days when you doubt if you are truly living your life and Valentine's Day is probably one of them. It happens to be one of the loveliest days of the year as couples celebrate love and spend time with each other. No matter how happy you are in a committed relationship with yourself, it definitely hurts to see lovers having cable light dinner at some expensive restaurant while you are at your home watching Netflix and binging. Even if you go out to a mall to give all of this a break, you still find Valentine's merch everywhere.

These 24 hours are going to be tough, believe us! Well, you are not alone, as there are many others like you who are stewing in their single status. We are here to tell you that there is no reason you should think about having a partner, as we have a backup plan for you-- memes. Yes, they are here once again! Thanks to the, you don't need chocolates, flowers, and heart-shaped things to impress anyone as you've now got the perfect thing to scroll over. The internet is filled with some hilarious Valentine's Day 2020 memes for all those singles out there and some for people who've just gone through a breakup.

But first of all, check out some encouraging advice from our Lord and Saviour:

LET ME BE SINGLE IN PEACE!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZU7jxOwlVz — RICK (@lifeofrickey) February 11, 2020

Valentine’s Day Memes 2020:

Oh you don't have a valentine on valentine's day? Some people don't even have a groundhog on groundhogs day. check your privilege — Johnny Brittner (@JohnnyBrittner) February 10, 2019

Friendly reminder that nothing you receive today will ever beat this giant cookie my best friend had made for me. #valentines @willam pic.twitter.com/ISAIIJ7iYi — Philip Ellis (@Philip_Ellis) February 14, 2017

I will be spending my valentines day like every grown man should be.



Watching the Sonic movie alone in theaters pic.twitter.com/T2V7xYDmL6 — Shesez (@BoundaryBreak) February 12, 2020

Me because I'm single for valentines day pic.twitter.com/XvY0j7ZGNF — visionary🔭🎇 (@FreemanRoshane) February 12, 2020

me on valentines day pic.twitter.com/I4nq3Vy67e — F R I D A (@frridda) February 5, 2019

For the Single Happy Valentine's Day pic.twitter.com/dzAKmzEeD7 — OmegaDean (@omegadean96) February 14, 2018

Me on Valentine’s Day pic.twitter.com/WaBkgtAZwR — Drunk Posts (@durnkposts) February 5, 2020

At the end, we would just like to say 'Koi Nah, Apna Time Aayga.'

