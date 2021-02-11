Friday, February 12, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Relationships
  5. Valentine's Day 2021: Gifts you can present to your beloved

Valentine's Day 2021: Gifts you can present to your beloved

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, people go online to purchase gifts for their loved ones. Here is a list of gifts you can give to your loved ones this Valentine's Day.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Updated on: February 11, 2021 23:24 IST
Valentine's Day 2021: Gifts you can present to your
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ TANIOS.ANTOUN/ANGIN_CAKE_HOUS

Valentine's Day 2021: Gifts you can present to your beloved 

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, people go online to purchase gifts for their loved ones. The country is approaching the one-year mark of life under lockdown and with most activities relegated to home - Valentine's Day gifting is looking different this year. Popular items like soft toys, perfumes, love filled cards and chocolates are getting added to carts for pandemic Valentine's Day gifting. With a few days to go for Valentine’s Day 2021, it is time to kick your gift searching into high gear.

Cute mugs: 

If you and your valentine are coffee or tea lovers then gifting a Mr. and Mrs. mug will be the perfect Valentine's day gift. 

India Tv - VALENTINE DAY

Image Source : TWITTER/@AMINUAISHAT5

Mr and Mrs MUG

Comfy Lounge Wear:

A comfortable, cozy at home movie date or chill sessions with your partner is a perfect way to celebrate the day of love. 

Setting up romantic dates at home:

Preparing for at home dates calls for creating the right atmosphere. Favourite food and nice mocktails.  

Makeup and self-care: 

One of the most thoughtful ways to show that you care is by gifting special kits to pamper your better half. Make-up kits and pallets are popular in metro cities.

India Tv - Makeup

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CORALEXBOUTIQUE45

Makeup and self-care products

Getaway:

Make your beloved feel special with cute getaways, holiday homes and more. 

Flower and chocolate bouquets: 

Beautiful flowers are a Valentine’s Day gift that almost everyone can appreciate. So gifting for loved ones a large and lovely flower bouquet along with chocolates can be a nice idea. 

India Tv - VALENTINE DAY

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANIOS.ANTOUN

Gifts you can present to your beloved 

India Tv - Valentine's day

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TANIOS.ANTOUN •

Heart shaped big bouquets

(With IANS Inputs)

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News