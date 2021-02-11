Valentine's Day 2021: Gifts you can present to your beloved 

As Valentine's Day is around the corner, people go online to purchase gifts for their loved ones. The country is approaching the one-year mark of life under lockdown and with most activities relegated to home - Valentine's Day gifting is looking different this year. Popular items like soft toys, perfumes, love filled cards and chocolates are getting added to carts for pandemic Valentine's Day gifting. With a few days to go for Valentine’s Day 2021, it is time to kick your gift searching into high gear.
Cute mugs:
If you and your valentine are coffee or tea lovers then gifting a Mr. and Mrs. mug will be the perfect Valentine's day gift.
Comfy Lounge Wear:
A comfortable, cozy at home movie date or chill sessions with your partner is a perfect way to celebrate the day of love.
Setting up romantic dates at home:
Preparing for at home dates calls for creating the right atmosphere. Favourite food and nice mocktails.
Makeup and self-care:
One of the most thoughtful ways to show that you care is by gifting special kits to pamper your better half. Make-up kits and pallets are popular in metro cities.
Getaway:
Make your beloved feel special with cute getaways, holiday homes and more.
Flower and chocolate bouquets:
Beautiful flowers are a Valentine’s Day gift that almost everyone can appreciate. So gifting for loved ones a large and lovely flower bouquet along with chocolates can be a nice idea.
(With IANS Inputs)