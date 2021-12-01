Top rising trends that will help define dating in New Year 2022

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top rising trends to define dating in New Year 2022

The month of romance is not very far away and dating trends have already changed. With the new age, dating has become more of a virtual game. You meet a person online, chat and video call, and then decide to meet when you are sure to want to take things to another level. With changing times, the dating rules have also changed. The popular dating app Bumble, after a survey, revealed that explori-dating, hobby dates and others are some of the most popular trends these days. Here are the top trends that will shape dating in the new year.

Resetters: The pandemic brought a lot of changes for daters, but many adjusted along the way by adopting video chat and planning virtual dates. 71% of people on Bumble in India are ready to hit the reset button on their dating journey in the new year. For 75% of people the pandemic has made them now prioritise finding a partner who is more emotionally available. For more than half of (52%) people, the pandemic has drastically changed what they are looking for in a partner.

Explori-dating: While what we’re looking for has changed but this hasn’t necessarily made dating super serious. In fact, the pandemic has made almost half of the people (48%) question what their ‘type’ even is. Looking ahead to 2022, more than half of daters would describe their approach to dating as exploratory (55%).

Hobby Dates: From cooking together to pottery classes to starting your own business - 75% of Indian daters have picked up new hobbies and skills. And now it’s also present in our dating lives as 52% of people in India are planning their dates around their new hobbies. This is an easy way to get back into dating post-lockdown by doing something you already love and it’s a great way to connect over shared interests!

Consciously Single: We’ve all heard of ‘conscious uncoupling’ but 2022 is all about finding that someone, not just anyone. The pandemic has made more than half of us (62%) realise that it’s actually OK to be alone for a while. Looking ahead, people are consciously making a decision to be single, with the majority of single people (54%) being more mindful and intentional in how and when they date.

Power PDA: With vaccination rates increasing, PDA is back in a big way and it looks like it’s not just the celebrities that are into it. 73% of single Indians say that they are more open to public displays of affection post-pandemic.

"If the last two years have taught us anything, it’s that people are being more mindful of what they are looking for in a partner and more intentional about dating at their own time and pace. As we head into the new year, there is a sense of hope and excitement around dating, both virtual and IRL, as India lifts restrictions across states," Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble exclaimed.