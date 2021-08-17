Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ HAMPERSANDBOWS Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrate bond of love with your siblings with these thoughtful gifts

One of the most revered festivals in India Raksha Bandhan will be observed on August 22 this year. Celebrating the special bond between brother and sister, this festival holds a special place in everyone's heart. Some of us might be away from our siblings due to the lockdown, but don't let that dampen the spirit of the occasion.

Here's a list of carefully curated items you can choose from for that perfect gift for your sibling.

Personalized gift

There's no better way than telling your b=sibling that they matter to you other than saying it through a gift that reflects their individuality. Something that is going to remind them that you were just thinking about them while choosing the present. From chocolates with their initials to a t-shirt with their favourite quote, there are so many options available to choose from.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OURCREATIONSCO Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrate bond of love with your siblings with these thoughtful gifts

Fitness band

In today's time when we are so busy in our lives with our work and job, our health tends to take a backseat thus it becomes important to tell yoiur loved ones to take care of themselves. Give your sibling a fitness band which is going to help them build healthy habits.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHSINGH.ID Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrate bond of love with your siblings with these thoughtful gifts

Gift voucher

This Rakhi, share your love and care with your sibling but buying an e-gift voucher for them. It can be from their favorite clothing or accessories brand to a spa session.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/FLAWLESS_HER_SPA Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrate bond of love with your siblings with these thoughtful gifts

Jewellery

From a dainty ring, stackable necklace to contemporary earrings gift your sisters some versatile pieces. While jewellery can also be a great gifting option for your brothers as there are many brands who work for men jewellery. Make sure you explore well before deciding it.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ARZSTEEL Raksha Bandhan 2021: Celebrate bond of love with your siblings with these thoughtful gifts

Bags

You can gift your siblings some nice travel bags, backpacks, waist bags or laptop bags. It will be something that is going to be really useful for them.