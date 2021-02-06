Happy Rose Day 2021: Red for love, Yellow denotes friendship, here's complete list of colours & meaning

Image Source : TWITTER/@MEENAVOGUEE Happy Rose Day 2021

The romance week is here! Valentine's week starts with Rose Day which is on February 7. The first day of this week is marked with heavenly fragrance as on this day roses are presented as a token of love. The rose represents love, freshness and compassion. So, gear up folks, to make your close one feel all the more special, loved and pampered. Roses are the universal symbol of love and passion but they can be of various colors and hence different meanings are designated to them.

Offering rose is a nice way to express our feelings. The Red rose represents love and romance. On the other hand, yellow roses represent friendship. If you have some special feelings to tell anyone on this Day, you can use our guide here to decide which rose to gift. Take a look:

Red rose

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Red Rose

Red rose is given to express one's love for partner or crush and if you are sure about your feelings then there's no better way than gifting a red rose as it speaks of love silently, in a language known only to the heart. Send them to your dream girl.

Pink Rose

Image Source : TWITTER/@MARBLEROSEZA Pink Rose

Pink rose is a symbol of elegance, gratitude and grace. This is often given as a token of admiration and appreciation. If you have a friend or a mentor whom you adore and respect, you can give them a pink rose to express your feelings. This rose also stands for ‘love at first sight.’ So, go ahead guys!

White Rose

Image Source : TWITTER/@ELLESWONDERLAND White Rose

White roses are given to express your respect towards someone. It’s a perfect way of saying, ‘I’m thinking about you.’ Or if you want to take your friendship to the next level or express your love, give them a white rose. It stands for purity and chastity.

Yellow Rose

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Yellow Rose

Yellow roses are given to celebrate friendship and if you want to tell your best friend what he/she means to you, gift a bouquet of yellow roses on this rose day. Give this to your best friend to depict your close bond.

Orange Rose

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Orange Rose

Orange rose is synonymous with enthusiasm and passion. To express your gratitude towards someone, you can send orange roses along with a handwritten note.

Yellow Roses With Red Tips

The multicolored roses mean 'falling in love.' If you thinking to start a new relationship leaving behind your past, these are perfect for you.