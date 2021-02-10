Image Source : INSTAGRAM/QUOTESLIFETIME1 Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

The month of love and romance February is here and lovebirds are soaked in the spirit of celebrations. While there's still time for Valentine's Day which is celebrated on February 14, people have been showering the love of their lives with roses, chocolates, and teddy bears, it's time to make some everlasting promises. February 11th is celebrated as Promise day all across the world. This year not just make promises but also hold onto them. This year let your actions speak for your words. We know this year due to the pandemic situation some people might not be able to meet their loved ones in person. But do not get disheartened as we have got you sorted as we bring to you a special list of SMSes, WhatsApp, and Facebook messages to make your promise day a happy one indeed.

Happy Promise Day 2021 Images

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Image Source : FILE IMAGE Happy Promise Day 2021: WhatsApp, Facebook Images, Greetings, Quotes, Wallpapers and Best Wishes

Happy Promise Day Quotes and Best Wishes 2021

As long as the sun shines bright, the stars twinkle in the night, I will only be yours forever. Happy Promise Day!!!

Forever is neither today nor tomorrow...

But it is a lifetime.

And I promise to love you forever...

HAPPY PROMISE DAY, sweetheart!

With every heartbeat,

I will love you more and more,

After so many years of togetherness,

It's my promise to you, my love.

Happy Promise Day, Beautiful!

True love always asks for commitment and trust. I promise you that I'll never disappoint you. Happy Promise Day!

The relation between two hearts is called love,

but the relation between two heart beats is called true love.

I promise to be your true and forever love.

Happy Promise Day!