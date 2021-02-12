Happy Kiss Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MULTIPLE_CHOICES_LUX Happy Kiss Day 2021

Valentine’s Week is all set to enter the last phase. After kicking off the love-filled week with Rose Day on February 7, couples all around the world have strengthened their love by celebrating Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, and Hug Day together. Now, it is time to seal your relationship with a Kiss. Celebrated by millions of people around the world, is Kiss Day. The day is commemorated every year on February 13, a day prior to Valentine’s Day. The day comes after Promise and Hug day when the lovers make commitments to their partners and loved ones and seal it with a gentle kiss.

A Kiss signifies the expression of deepest feelings and affection. An adorable kiss to your special ones can make them feel cared for, loved, pampered, and admired. It is one of the silent languages through which you can easily convey your feelings. So, if you are away from the love of your life on this special day, then wish them with these beautiful images and quotes.

Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, HD Images, Facebook Status & WhatsApp Messages

Your kiss and hugs are like the stars that light up my life when my life gets dark. Happy Kiss Day love.

I never thought that love could feel like this then you changed my world with just one kiss.

Those random kisses on my forehead, are the best way to tell me that you love me the most.

Your Kiss on my forehead makes me smile a little more.

A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous. Happy Kiss Day!

Kiss is the purest form of love. Happy Kiss Day sweetheart!

