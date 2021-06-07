Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NMPDF Can distancing yourself from your partner during quarantine affect your relationship?

The coronavirus pandemic has tested us as nothing has ever before but it has also given us chance to rethink our priorities, to seek out ways to create a better space for ourselves and our partners. Every relationship is unique. Each couple has its own set of rules and expectations. This pandemic led a lot of couples to contemplate in various directions. Some questions, "Will coronavirus intimacy lead to a baby boom? Or a divorce tsunami?". There has been a huge shift in the way people love and live. No matter if the couples are living together or staying apart each one is facing a certain amount of difficulties. Here we have tried to make a list of the positives and negatives impacts of the pandemic on romantic relationships of people who had to stay away from their partners.

Positive impact:

If you are quarantined or you are recovering from Covid, then your partner will learn to take charge in the house. They will actively participate in household and other activities which they never did before. Your partner will realise the importance of the work which always you took care of.

Being at home all the time will being a positive shift in your relationship. Both the partners will realise the importance that each play in the other’s lives.

Many things which were earlier either ignored or were brought to notice will come to light. And, dealing with issues in the right way will make the relationship even stronger. Both the partners will gain awareness of the hidden of buried emotions of their partner and will appreciate their efforts which they had often ignored earlier.

The more time you spend with each other the better you will understand each other. The more you understand each other you will stop comparing each other with the people you meet.

If your partner is one to spend a lot on luxuries or things that they don’t need then, during this pandemic they will stop with their unnecessary expenses. The current time will make them realise the value of money and shift their mind towards saving more money rather than spending whatever you have.

Negative impact:

Being locked inside your homes could have a big impact on your mental health. Not being able to go out of the house could cause exhaustion. Which will in turn make them livid and less patient all the time.

There is a possibility that you or your partner may look elsewhere for emotional support. They could look out for possibilities of getting attached to someone else. But, this usually happens when the person weak willed and not serious about the relationship. This could also happen with married couples.

For those who are currently dating and not married, long isolation from your partner could make one emotionally weak leading to frequent fights or arguments.

Falling mental health can also leave you frustrated with everything. You might not always know why. Frustration can also be because your partner is lacking with their household duties and you have to clean up for them all the time.

Exhaustion, irritation and frustration can induce a lot of stress and negative thoughts entering your mind.

(The author Jeevika Sharma is a Tarot card reader & guidance Counselor)

(Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. The opinions do not reflect the views of India TV )