Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2022: Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas

January 23rd marks the birth anniversary of India's greatest soldier and leader who fought for the country's independence defying all odds. Subhas Chandra Bose, fondly remembered as 'Netaji,' continues to inspire millions of people even today. His sayings and slogans still manage to evoke a spirit of patriotism in the minds of the countrymen. Netaji revamped the Indian National Army and fought with the Britishers with all his force and played an important role in India's freedom movement. He followed Jawaharlal Nehru and lead the younger wing of the Indian National Congress in the late 1920s. In 1938, he became the party president. While Bose was born in a well-to-do family in 1897, he shunned away all the luxuries and decided to dedicate himself to the freedom of his motherland.

Even after being kept in house arrest by the Britishers, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had escaped continuing his fight for the freedom of the country. Such was his passion to see the country as Free India. Bose's death is still shrouded in mystery. We all have grown up listening to people who talked about his bravery and his famous 'Tum Mujhe Khoon Do, Mai Tumhe Azaadi Dunga" slogan that has always managed to fill the youth with energy. On his birth anniversary, also called Parakram Diwas, let's have a look at some of his inspirational and revolutionary quotes that continue to motivate us in modern times.

Inspirational quotes by Netaji on Parakram Diwas 2022

