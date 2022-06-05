SPIC MACAY founder Dr Kiran Seth completes 2500 km cycle journey on World Environment Day

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Dr Kiran Seth is cycling through India for change

SPIC MACAY founder Dr Kiran Seth will be completing 2500 km of cycle ride on the occasion of World Environment Day 2022 on June 5. It was on March 12 that Dr Seth started his solo bike journey from Delhi and after cycling through various parts of the country including Ajmer, Bhilwara, Chittorgarh, Udaipur and Ahmedabad he will be arriving at Rajghat, Delhi. Here, Dr Seth will be hosting a volunteer meeting followed by a plantation drive at the venue. He urged people to join him in his endeavours.

There were three objectives of this trip-- 1) To celebrate the glorious heritage of India. 2) To increase awareness about SPIC MACAY and enlist many new volunteers. 3) To promote cycling, the healthy and environmentally friendly traveling alternative.

Meanwhile, Dr Seth is also set to embark on a longer trip from Srinagar to Kanyakumari starting from August 15.

Talking about his 3-month long bicycle journey from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, Spic Macay founder Dr Kiran Seth told India TV, "One of the main aims of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth ( SPIC MACAY) has been to bring people closer together using our glorious Heritage as the medium. It aims to touch the lives of all the youth in the country and even abroad. To achieve this objective, many committed volunteers are required. This trip will create an awareness of the goals of the movement and will also hopefully attract many new volunteers."

Meanwhile, Dr Seth informed that any individual can become a part of his journey. He said, "Any individual can be a part of this trip for short or long distances. Mrs Suman Doonga can be contacted at suman.doonga@spicmacay.com. Everyone is invited to join this spiritual journey."