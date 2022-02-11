SPIC MACAY founder Dr Kiran Seth set for 3 month bicycle journey from Kashmir to Kanyakumari | EXCLUSIVE

Follow us on Image Source : SOURCED Dr Kiran Seth

Dr Kiran Seth, Professor-Emeritus at IIT-Delhi and founder of SPIC MACAY (Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth) is all set to start his three-month bicycle trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari from October 2, 2022. In 2009, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India for his contribution to the Arts. In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Dr Kiran Seth shared his intention to start this expedition. He also shared how individuals can be a part of his tour and reflected upon his journey with SPIC MACAY of spreading awareness about different aspects of Indian heritage through music, art and inspiring the youth to imbibe the values embedded in it.

What motivated you to start this 3 month bicycle trip from Kashmir to Kanyakumari?

One of the main aims of the Society for the Promotion of Indian Classical Music And Culture Amongst Youth ( SPIC MACAY) has been to bring people closer together using our glorious Heritage as the medium. It aims to touch the lives of all the youth in the country and even abroad. To achieve this objective, many committed volunteers are required. This trip will create an awareness of the goals of the movement and will also hopefully attract many new volunteers.

Why did you choose October 2nd as the date to start your expedition? Does it hold some deeper significance?

We chose October 2nd as the starting date because Mahatma Gandhi spread truth and love through his policy of Ahimsa. We would like the present day youth to follow his ideals.

Can individuals be a part of this journey of yours? How is that possible?

Any individual can be a part of this trip for short or long distances. Mrs. Suman Doonga can be contacted at suman.doonga@spicmacay.com. Everyone is invited to join this spiritual journey.

How has your journey been so far with SPIC MACAY?

My journey with SPIC MACAY has had its ups and downs but overall has been very fulfilling. However, we still have a long way to go to be able to reach out to every child in the country and even abroad.