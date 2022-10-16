Popular magician O.P Sharma passes away at 76

Sunday, October 16, 2022
     
Popular Magician O.P Sharma also known as the master of illusion has passed away at the age of 76.

Aparupa Devnath New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2022
Popular Magician O.P Sharma who was also known as the master of illusion has passed away at the age of 76. He took his last breath on Saturday (October 15) at a Kanpur hospital in Uttar Pradesh. He was a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. He is survived by his three sons - Prem Prakash Sharma, Satya Prakash Sharma and Pankaj Prakash Sharma, daughter Renu and wife Meenakshi Sharma in the family. With the death of OP Sharma, the journey of a chapter of 'magic' in India has come to an end forever.

 

