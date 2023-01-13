Miss Universe 2023: Meet Divita Rai, beauty queen representing India at pageant

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVITARAI Divita Rai is representing India at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai is representing India at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant which is taking place in New Orleans, USA. She is one of the 86 participants who are vying for the crown. Last year, India won the Miss Universe title after over two decades when Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned at the 70th Miss Universe pageant All eyes will be on how Divita performs at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. She has already stunned the audience in the national costume and swimsuit rounds. Let's find out more about India's beauty queen eyeing the Miss Universe title.

Divita Rai won beauty pageants in India

Divita Rai is 23 years old. She hails from Karnataka. She won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year and was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the Miss Universe 2021. A year before, Divita also participated in Miss Diva Universe 2021 and was the second runner-up at the pageant. Harnaaz won the title then.

Divita Rai's venture into modelling

Divita Rai's first pageant was Miss India, which she entered in 2019. She was one of the three women who qualified from Karnataka. She was a science student in school and took up architecture. Somewhere during her studies, she developed an interest in modelling and entered the Miss India pageant and never looked back. She did her graduation from Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai and also pursued modelling.

Divita Rai loves to travel

As a pageant contestant, Divita Rai has travelled the length and breath of the country. Her Instagram profile is proof that she loves to travel. Many images show her candid moments captured in various picturesque locations of the country with friends and family.

