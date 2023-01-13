Miss Universe 2023: Meet Divita Rai, beauty queen representing India at pageant

Friday, January 13, 2023
     
Divita Rai belongs to Karnataka. She was a science and architecture student before she ventured into modelling and turned it into her profession.

Published on: January 13, 2023
Divita Rai
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DIVITARAI Divita Rai is representing India at Miss Universe 2023

Miss Universe 2023: Divita Rai is representing India at the prestigious Miss Universe pageant which is taking place in New Orleans, USA. She is one of the 86 participants who are vying for the crown. Last year, India won the Miss Universe title after over two decades when Harnaaz Sandhu was crowned at the 70th Miss Universe pageant  All eyes will be on how Divita performs at the Miss Universe 2023 pageant. She has already stunned the audience in the national costume and swimsuit rounds. Let's find out more about India's beauty queen eyeing the Miss Universe title. 

Divita Rai won beauty pageants in India  

Divita Rai is 23 years old. She hails from Karnataka. She won the title of Miss Diva Universe 2022 in August last year and was crowned by Harnaaz Sandhu, the Miss Universe 2021. A year before, Divita also participated in Miss Diva Universe 2021 and was the second runner-up at the pageant.  Harnaaz won the title then.

Divita Rai's venture into modelling 

Divita Rai's first pageant was Miss India, which she entered in 2019. She was one of the three women who qualified from Karnataka. She was a science student in school and took up architecture. Somewhere during her studies, she developed an interest in modelling and entered the Miss India pageant and never looked back. She did her graduation from Sir JJ College of Architecture in Mumbai and also pursued modelling. 

 

Divita Rai loves to travel

As a pageant contestant, Divita Rai has travelled the length and breath of the country. Her Instagram profile is proof that she loves to travel. Many images show her candid moments captured in various picturesque locations of the country with friends and family.

Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu performs Giddha with border police families in Noida | WATCH

Celiac disease: All about Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu's weight gain condition

Divita Rai's ‘Sone Ki Chidiya’ costume for Miss Universe personifies rich cultural heritage of India

