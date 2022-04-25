Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SUBRATCHHATOI Legendary Odia writer Binapani Mohanty dies at 85; PM Modi condoles sad demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he was pained by the passing away of legendary Odia writer Binapani Mohanty and lauded her "monumental contributions" to Odia literature, especially fiction writing. Mohanty died at her residence in Cuttack on Sunday night due to age-related complications, her family said. Mohanty, a Padma Shri awardee, was 85. She was single and lived with her nephew. She was the younger sister of eminent doctor Nirupama Rath and advocate Sachinadanda Mohanty, both of whom have passed away.

"Pained by the passing away of noted writer Binapani Mohanty Ji. She made monumental contributions to Odia literature, especially fiction writing. Her works have been translated in various languages and attained great popularity. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a tweet.

Condoling her death, Governor Ganeshi Lal said she enriched Odia literature in many ways. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief, saying it was an irreparable loss for the Odia literature world. "She will always remain in the hearts of the people for her literary works. I express my condolence to the bereaved family members," he said.

Mohanty has more than 100 books to her credit. She is well-known for 'Patadei', Kasturi Mriga O Sabuja Aranya', 'Khela Ghara', 'Naiku Rasta', 'Bastraharana', 'Andhakarara'.

Also an academician, she taught Economics at the Sailabala Women's College. Besides getting the Padma Shri in 2020, Mohanty received Sahitya Akademi Award, Sarala Samman, and Atibadi Jagannatha Das Sammana by Odisha Sahitya Akademi.



Her literary career as a storyteller began with the publication of 'Gotie Ratira Kahani' in 1960. The collection of short stories 'Patadei' won her Sahitya Akademi in 1990. 'Patadei' was published as 'Lata' in Femina in 1986. Its Hindi dramatisation 'Kashmakash', telecast on Doordarshan, in the late 1980s was a hit.



Her works have been translated into English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among others. She wrote three novels and translated Russian folktales to Odia.



