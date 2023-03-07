Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Holi 2023: Ways to get rid of bhang hangover

Bhang is a popular item consumed during the Hindu festival of Holi, made from the leaves and flowers of the cannabis plant. A bhang hangover is a set of symptoms that can occur after consuming bhang, a traditional Indian drink made from cannabis leaves and flowers. Symptoms can include headache, nausea, dehydration, fatigue, and dizziness. However, excessive consumption of bhang can lead to a bhang hangover, which is similar to a hangover caused by alcohol. To get rid of a hangover, here are several ways you can follow:

Hydrate yourself: Bhang can cause dehydration, so it's essential to drink plenty of water to replenish lost fluids. Drinking coconut water, lemon water, or electrolyte-rich drinks can help you recover faster.

Rest: Take a nap or rest in a quiet place to allow your body to recover from the effects of bhang. This can help reduce headaches, fatigue, and other symptoms.

Have a light meal: Consuming a light meal can help you replenish your energy levels and alleviate nausea. Eating foods that are rich in carbohydrates can also help you feel better.

Consume Ginger: Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce inflammation and relieve nausea. Sipping ginger tea or eating ginger candies can help you feel better.

Take a shower: Taking a cold shower or bath can help you feel refreshed and reduce headaches and fatigue.

Consume Vitamin C: Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that can help detoxify your body and reduce inflammation. Eating fruits like oranges, and kiwis, or taking Vitamin C supplements can help you recover from a bhang hangover.

Get some fresh air: Going for a walk or getting some fresh air can help you feel better and reduce feelings of dizziness and nausea.

How long does a bhang hangover last?

The duration of a bhang hangover can vary from person to person. Generally, it can last from a few hours to a day or more, depending on the amount of bhang consumed and other individual factors. It's generally not recommended to take painkillers to alleviate a bhang hangover.

