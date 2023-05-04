Thursday, May 04, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. People
  5. Are you a homemaker? Here are 5 tips for you to maintain your health

Are you a homemaker? Here are 5 tips for you to maintain your health

One of the hardest jobs in the world, being a housewife takes a lot of energy. It has several ill-effects and puts their health in a lot of harm. Look at 5 tips that will help them maintain their health better.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Written By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 04, 2023 18:49 IST
Health Tips for Homemakers
Image Source : FREEPIK Health Tips for Homemakers

Being a homemaker is one of the most difficult tasks in the world and requires a lot of energy the entire day. Housewives are not given enough credit for the work they do. They are not well-informed about the ill-effects of the exertion they put their bodies through. Homemaking is a 24/7 job and leaves most women exhausted by the end of it, physically and mentally. They have a lot to keep in their minds and sometimes forget that they need care and rejuvenation too. Therefore, it is imperative that they maintain their health in ways that it doesn’t feel like an additional burden.

Following are five tips for housewives to improve and safeguard their health

1. Breakfast is a Must

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and it is highly important that it is taken daily. Avoid snacking on junk early in the morning and eat fruits, vegetables, sprouts, and more. Having a healthy breakfast is highly beneficial and will help in keeping you energetic.

India Tv - Don't Skip Breakfast

Image Source : FREEPIKEat a Hearty Breakfast
 

2. Drink Ample of Water

It is very important to watch out for your water consumption. Keeping yourself hydrated maximises physical performance, treats, prevents headaches, and many more. Intake of atleast eight litres of water is a must, if not eight then six litres of water per day is a compulsion. 

India Tv - Drink Lots of Water

Image Source : FREEPIKDrink Plenty of Water

3. Practice yoga and meditation

Meditation helps channelising one’s emotions and keeping the mind calm and composed. Yoga helps with flexibility and overall physical health. This combination is a powerful one and will work wonders if you stay consistent.

India Tv - Yoga and Meditation is Healthy

Image Source : FREEPIKYoga and Meditation Helps

4. Try not to Diet!

Instead of dieting, try eating small amounts of all home-cooked food. Starving yourself may create a hopeless situation when you are trying to stay motivated. Eating healthy will help, but dieting may worsen the situation sometimes.

India Tv - Dieting Creates Hopeless Situation

Image Source : FREEPIKDieting May Feel Hopeless
Related Stories
Housewives outclass college students, working women in using Internet

Housewives outclass college students, working women in using Internet

Husbands may have to shell out wages to housewives

Husbands may have to shell out wages to housewives

Housewives less inclined to pursue career?

Housewives less inclined to pursue career?

5. Treat Yourself

Congratulate yourself for what you do every day because it takes courage and patience to be a homemaker. Occasionally treating yourself with a pastry or a chocolate won’t do any harm. It will in fact boost your morale and keep you driving.  

India Tv - Treating Yourself Boosts Morale

Image Source : FREEPIKTreating Yourself Feels Great

 

Also Read: Worried about how to prevent lips from tanning? Kiss the sunburn goodbye with these tips

Also Read: Designer Priyanka Mallick's journey from Singur to Buckingham Palace; designs King Charles III outfits

Read More Lifestyle News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and People Section

Top News

Related People News

Latest News