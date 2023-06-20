Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief with simple remedies

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief

Home remedy for eye pain: Every part of the body is soft, but the eyes come first among them. People nowadays have a lot of eye problems, and they start wearing glasses at a young age. Even a minor lapse in eye care becomes extremely burdensome. Everyone nowadays, whether children or elders, spends a lot of time on their phones and laptops. In such cases, there is frequently a problem with eye pain. Excessive use of electronic devices is weakening the eyes; if care is not taken in a timely manner, the eyes begin to weaken. If you are experiencing eye pain as a result of using mobile devices or laptops, read on to learn how to treat it.

Home remedies for eye pain:

Cucumber for eyes

If you have started having pain in your eyes due to spending more time on mobile devices and laptops, then cucumber can give you instant relief from this pain. To get rid of the pain, you can cut cucumber slices and keep them on the eyes for 20 minutes. Apart from this, you can also grate cucumber and keep it in your eyes. You will get relief from pain by using cucumber.

Rose water for eyes

Rose water is also beneficial for the eyes. Rose water can help you get rid of eye pain and irritation. Put 2–3 drops of rose water in the eyes and rest for some time. The problem of itching in the eyes also ends with the use of rose water.

Potatoes for eyes

Like cucumber, potatoes can also provide relief from eye pain. For this, first cut potato slices and keep them in the fridge for 20 minutes. After this, keep the cold slices on the eyes. Its use will give relief from pain.

