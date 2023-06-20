Tuesday, June 20, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. People
  5. Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief with simple remedies

Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief with simple remedies

Excessive usage of electronic devices frequently results in eye pain. Use these methods to obtain immediate relief from eye pain.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2023 9:17 IST
Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief
Image Source : FREEPIK Are screens straining your eyes? Find relief

Home remedy for eye pain: Every part of the body is soft, but the eyes come first among them. People nowadays have a lot of eye problems, and they start wearing glasses at a young age. Even a minor lapse in eye care becomes extremely burdensome. Everyone nowadays, whether children or elders, spends a lot of time on their phones and laptops. In such cases, there is frequently a problem with eye pain. Excessive use of electronic devices is weakening the eyes; if care is not taken in a timely manner, the eyes begin to weaken. If you are experiencing eye pain as a result of using mobile devices or laptops, read on to learn how to treat it.

Home remedies for eye pain:

Cucumber for eyes

If you have started having pain in your eyes due to spending more time on mobile devices and laptops, then cucumber can give you instant relief from this pain. To get rid of the pain, you can cut cucumber slices and keep them on the eyes for 20 minutes. Apart from this, you can also grate cucumber and keep it in your eyes. You will get relief from pain by using cucumber.

Rose water for eyes

Rose water is also beneficial for the eyes. Rose water can help you get rid of eye pain and irritation. Put 2–3 drops of rose water in the eyes and rest for some time. The problem of itching in the eyes also ends with the use of rose water.

Related Stories
World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

Varanasi: Must-see places in India's oldest city

Varanasi: Must-see places in India's oldest city

Mango shake or banana shake, which is better? Know what Ayurveda says

Mango shake or banana shake, which is better? Know what Ayurveda says

Coriander leaves: Learn how it benefits your health

Coriander leaves: Learn how it benefits your health

Potatoes for eyes

Like cucumber, potatoes can also provide relief from eye pain. For this, first cut potato slices and keep them in the fridge for 20 minutes. After this, keep the cold slices on the eyes. Its use will give relief from pain.

Read More Lifestyle News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Lifestyle and People Section

Top News

Related People News

Latest News