Sushma Swaraj's daughter Bansuri is criminal lawyer - know more about her

Senior BJP leader and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj passed away late Tuesday at Delhi's AIIMS after cardiac arrest. She was 67. The former Union Minister, who underwent kidney transplant a few years back breathed her last around 10:50 pm. As the nation pays tribute to the lady of many firsts through social media, here's a sneak peek into her small family.

Sushma Swaraj who tied the knot with Swaraj Kaushal during Emergency on July 13, 1975, have a daughter named Bansuri Swaraj. An Oxford University graduate, Bansuri is a practising lawyer at Delhi High Court and Supreme Court. Bansuri, who prefers to stay low-profile, hogged limelight when her name surfaced in IPL scam.

For uninitiated, Swaraj Kaushal served as a Governor of Mizoram from 1990 to 1993. He was also a Member of Parliament from 1998 to 2004. Despite having a separate set of ideologies, the couple shared a great camaraderie. Their Twitter banter was loved by netizens.

Remember when Sushma Swaraj announced that she won't contest elections because she would like to spend more time with her husband? Twitterati went gaga over Swaraj Kaushal's response. ''Thank you very much for your decision not to contest any more elections. I remember there came a time when even Milkha Singh stopped running,'' he tweeted. ALSO READ: When Sushma Swaraj shared gorgeous picture as bride on wedding anniversary

For unversed, Sushma Swaraj was rushed to AIIMS at 9:30 PM on Tuesday night when she complained of chest pain and uneasiness. An official spokesperson from AIIMS said, “The doctors tried their best to revive her condition for more than 70 minutes and all treatment measures were taken to get her out of the critical condition. However, it did not work and she breathed her last at 10.50 pm''.

