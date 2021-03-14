Padma Bhushan artist Laxman Pai passes away; Goa CM Pramod Sawant pays tribute

Image Source : TWITTER/ROHANKHAUNTE Padma Bhushan artist Laxman Pai passes away

Renowned painter and Padma Bhushan awardee Laxman Pai died at his residence in Goa on Sunday evening, sources close to him said. He was 95. He breathed his last at his home in Dona Paula. Born in Goa in 1926, Pai was honoured with several prestigious awards, including Padma Bhushan, Padma Shri, Nehru Award and Lalit Kala Akademi Award.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant expressed grief over Pai's death and Tweeted, ''Deeply saddened by the passing away of renowned Goan artist Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Goa has lost a gem today. We will always remember his immense contribution in the field of art. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.''

Union Minister of State for AYUSH Shripad Y. Naik also paid his tribute and tweeted, "Saddened to hear the demise of great Indian artist and painter, former principal of the Goa College of Art, Padma Bhushan Laxman Pai ji. May God give strength to his family to bear the loss. Om Shanti."

Member of Legislative Assembly Rohan Khaunte also tweeted, "Deeply saddened by the demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Laxman Pai. Condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Former Chief Minister of Goa Digambar Kamat took to Twitter and expressed his grief, He wrote, "Deeply saddened by the passing away of eminent Goan artist of International repute Padma Bhushan Laxman Pai. His passing away will create a big void in the field of art. He belonged to Pai Fondekar family of Margao. My condolences to his family. May his Aatma attain sadgati."

- with PTI inputs