National Youth Day 2021: Powerful Quotes by Swami Vivekananda; Wishes and HD Images

January 12, 2021, marks the 158th birth anniversary of the great philosopher and spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda ji whose thoughts and teachings played an important role in the development of our country. Swami Vivekananda's thoughts have been a driving force for our nation because he contributed significantly in taking the country and society towards a new and developing direction. He was the inspiration of youth and hence his birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Youth Day in the country.

Swami Vivekananda has an important contribution in giving a modern and inspiring interpretation of Hinduism and spirituality. He was born in 1863 in Kolkata. He was named Narendranath Dutt. His father Vishwanath Dutt was a well-known lawyer in the Kolkata High Court and his mother's name was Bhuvaneshwari Devi. Vivekananda was very keen to know more about religion and its modern form and this eagerness was fulfilled by his mother Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

At the age of 25, Vivekananda left home and became a monk and began his search for 'dharma'. He had a keen interest in spirituality and used to attend spiritual meetings to pacify his curiosity. Swami Vivekananda's thoughts are very inspiring even today. By adopting those, one can be able to develop a progressive and effective perspective towards the betterment of society.

Inspirational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda:

Talk to yourself once in a day, otherwise you may miss meeting an intelligent person in this world. Arise! Awake! and stop not until the goal is reached. The greatest religion is to be true to your own nature. Have faith in yourselves. Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life - think of it, dream of it, live on that idea. Let the brain, muscles, nerves, every part of your body, be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success. Truth can be stated in a thousand different ways, yet each one can be true. In a day, when you don't come across any problems - you can be sure that you are travelling in a wrong path The whole secret of existence is to have no fear. Never fear what will become of you, depend on no one. Only the moment you reject all help are you freed When an idea exclusively occupies the mind, it is transformed into an actual physical or mental state. In a conflict between the heart and the brain, follow your heart. The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.

