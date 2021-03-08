Women's Day: Meet Shumita Kakkar who aims to create an ecosystem to express without fear of bias and judgement

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ UNITED WE CARE Shumita Kakkar- Founder & CEO, United We Care

What better way to celebrate International Women's Day than recognising strong women who have been working to be a helping hand for those in need. Shumita Kakkar, Founder and Director of United We Care, brings forth an initiative to help people overcome issues affecting their mental peace. While mental health remains a subject that is scarcely discussed, Kakkar has built a platform with a team of professional psychologists, life coaches and lawyers to help one and all.

Having an elaborate career across operations, sales and marketing verticals and having worked for diverse industries including event management, telecom, and electronics, Kakkar has always felt a strong urge to stand up for mental health issues particularly for women and LGBTQ in the country and this zeal eventually transformed into United We Care. The app-based platform that was launched earlier this year provides complete handholding to all those in need of support due to various reasons.

With her initiative, the entrepreneur aims to create an ecosystem where men, women and LGBTQ can be encouraged to express and achieve without any fears of bias or judgment. She also wants to reach out to people in need of mental and emotional support wherever they are.

On why she started a mental health platform for women and LGBTQ+ community, Shumita told Yourstory.com, “We feel that when a woman undergoes challenges, she tries to tell herself it's okay, things will become fine and keep motivating herself. This stress then turns into anxiety and depression that may also lead to suicidal tendencies.”