Jawaharlal Nehru Death Anniversary: 10 Inspiring quotes by the first Prime Minister of India

Image Source : TWITTER/@UTTAMDEVBHOI1 10 Inspiring quotes by the first Prime Minister of India- Jawaharlal Nehru

The first Prime Minister of India, a freedom fighter, a visionary and an author - Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru - was born in Allahabad in 1889. He played a crucial role in shaping up our country before and after Independence. He was an advocate but did not like practicing law which is why he joined Annie Besant’s Home Rule League where he met Mahatma Gandhi. As a freedom fighter, he was prisoned and restricted by the British but it did not deter his determination. Pt. Nehru took office as the first Prime Minister of India on August 15, 1947. His speech 'Tryst With Destiny', delivered on the eve of Independence, is still regarded as one of the greatest speeches of the 20th Century.

Jawaharlal Nehru passed away on May 27, 1964 at the age of 74 in New Delhi after a heart attack. On his death anniversary today, let's remember the inspirational quotes by the first Prime Minister of India.

You don't change the course of history by turning the faces of portraits to the wall.

The man who has gotten everything he wants is all in favour of peace and order.

The person who runs away exposes himself to that very danger more than a person who sits quietly

The forces in a capitalist society, if left unchecked, tend to make the rich richer and the poor poorer.

Let us be a little humble; let us think that the truth may not perhaps be entirely with us.

Life is like a game of cards. The hand that is dealt to you is determinism; the way you play it is free will.

Failure comes only when we forget our ideals and objectives and principles.

Our chief defect is that we are more given to talking about things than to doing them.

Time is not measured by the passing of years but by what one does, what one feels, and what one achieves.

Loyal and efficient work in a great cause, even though it may not be immediately recognized, ultimately bears fruit.