International Women's Day 2020: Watch our special segment on ‘Leader Betiyaan’ who deserve an applause

Prime Minister Narendra Modi adopted a unique way to celebrate International Women’s Day this year by giving up his social media for all those inspiring women whose stories have the power to encourage others. With a tweet, PM Modi revealed, "This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us." Starting a campaign called #SheInspiresUs, the prime minister asked people to share stories of women who inspire them and the selected few will feature on his social media accounts on Women’s Day.

This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.



Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs. pic.twitter.com/CnuvmFAKEu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 3, 2020

PM Modi has already given wing to many women in the country who have aspired to be successful entrepreneurs. From financial stability to education, he has helped towards making women empowered in their fields. Today, women lead the way when it comes to taking the country forward. As everyone gear up to celebrate International Women’s Day on March 8, let’s talk about a few women who have excelled in their work with the help of the campaigns started by the government and are continuously working towards making the country a better place.

By giving a place to open up a socks industry in the Women Industrial Park in Gujrat, Government has worked as a catalyst in making those women stand on their feet. On the other hand, women like Gulnaaz Lahori, who gave up her job and started an LED bulb industry, Bhavni Mehta who opened her publishing start-up and many more took advantage of the schemes and turned into entrepreneurs. Gujrat University Startup and Entrepreneurship Council has also been working for the benefit of the women. It has given a push to the women who have the ability to convert their dreams into reality.

Women's Day 2020 Theme

The theme for International Women's Day (8 March) this year, “Think Equal, Build Smart, Innovate for Change”, puts innovation by women and girls, for women and girls, at the heart of efforts to achieve gender equality.

