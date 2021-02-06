International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2021: Theme History and Significance

Image Source : TWITTER/@GPTOENDFGM International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2021

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation is observed every year on 6 February in order to spread awareness and put in more efforts to eradicate Female Genital Mutilation. Introduced in 20003 by the UN, the day is dedicated to amplifying the ways and attempts taken to stop this practice. This system is forced on girls from 4 to 14 years in the name of ritual. In this practice, the external female genitalia is removed partially or completely. This is a human right violation as it can cause physical damage, psychological trauma and irreversible problems.

This day encourages civil society, government and other organizations to increase awareness and implement actions against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2021: Theme

The UNFPA-UNICEF Joint Programme on the Elimination of Female Genital Mutilation and the Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices (IAC) this year has launched the theme "No Time for Global Inaction, Unite, Fund, and Act to End Female Genital Mutilation." Due to the pandemic, this practise has increased which is the reason the UN has called on the global community to reimagine a world that gives every woman and girl a voice and choice of their own, to give them control over their life.

International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation: History and Significance

In 2003, the First Lady of Nigeria and spokesperson for the Campaign Against Female Genital Mutilation, Stella Obasanjo, declared 'Zero Tolerance' to Female Genital Mutilation during a conference in Africa. The conference was held by the Inter-African Committee on Traditional Practices Affecting the Health of Women and Children (IAC), after which the UN adopted this day as an international awareness day.

Female Genital Mutilation practice has been there for over a thousand years. The government strives for its complete eradication by 2030. The movement began to protect girls and women from violence as well as the protection of their physical health. According to WHO data, about 120 to 140 million women have been subject to FGM over the years and currently at least 3 million girls are at risk each year.

Every Woman, Every Child (a global movement), reports that "Although primarily concentrated in 29 countries in Africa and the Middle East, FGM is a universal problem and is also practiced in some countries in Asia and Latin America. FGM continues to persist amongst immigrant populations living in Western Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand."