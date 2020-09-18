Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead at her south Kolkata residence

Image Source : TWITTER/@SOUMIYADIPTA Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta

Ace fashion designer Sharbari Dutta was found dead inside the bathroom at her south Kolkata's Broad Street residence on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. According to police sources, Dutta was found dead inside her bathroom at around 12.15 a.m. on Friday. Officials of local police station and the Kolkata Police headquarters Lalbazar's homicide branch have reached the spot at night. Her family members said Dutta (63) was last seen during the dinner on Tuesday. After that she also went incommunicado.

Primary investigation suggested that she died of a sudden cardiac attack at the toilet. But the family members of Dutta said she was otherwise keeping fine and had no such chronic ailment. Kolkata Police's homicide branch will carry out the investigation to find out the actual reason of the fashion designer's sudden demise. Dutta's body was sent for the post-mortem examination.

Many celebrities mourned the sudden loss of the fashion designer. Sange Suman wrote, "This is unbelievable! Shocking! Sharbaridi no more!!!!! RIP Sharbari Dutta" Soumiya Dipta tweeted, "Sharbari Dutta, one of Kolkata's best fashion designers, is no more. She was 63. She was found unconscious in her bathroom. Body has injury marks. Post mortem yet to be conducted. Police has registered an unnatural death case. Knew her when she was designing for Vidya Balan."

Shocked to learn about the demise of #SharbariDutta who put Bengal on the map with constant experiments of Bangali clothing and creations. I'm lucky to have worked and been styled by her. I hope she's in a better place now #RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/c2knNvjidN — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) September 18, 2020

This is unbelievable! Shocking! Sharbaridi no more!!!!! RIP Sharbari Dutta... pic.twitter.com/76BvIhCEWB — Sange Suman (@IamSumanDe) September 17, 2020

Unbelievable, heartbroken and shocked...death of a legend and end of an era...nobody does bangaliana better than you didi....you will be thoroughly missed...bhalo theko...Sharbari Di 🙏🏻@ShunyaaSD 🙏🏻🙏🏻#RestInPeace pic.twitter.com/9mA0s307FK — RijuDutta (@DrRijuDutta_TMC) September 17, 2020

Daughter of celebrated Bengali poet Ajit Dutta, Sharbari Dutta was a popular name in the costume designing industry for over past few decades, especially in the field of men's ethnic wears. In fact, it was Dutta who had introduced coloured Bengali Dhotis and designer Punjabis (kurta) to the the mainstream fashion world with her exclusive touch on bright colours along with embroidery works.

(With IANS inputs)

