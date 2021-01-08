Elon Musk becomes richest man on same day when inventor Nikola Tesla died 78 years ago

Image Source : TWITTER/@NIKOLATESLAFANS Elon Musk becomes the richest man on the same day when inventor Nikola Tesla died 78 years ago

Elon Musk, founder, CEO, and chief designer of SpaceX and CEO and product architect of Tesla Inc, has become the world's richest man, pushing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on the second spot. On Thursday, Tesla Inc.’s share price surged 7.9%, making Musk now worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos. But do you know, January 7, when Elon Musk became the richest man in the world, on the same day in 1943, Nikola Tesla died? Yes!

Nikola Tesla, after whom Tesla Motors is named died on January 7, 1943. He was a Serbian-American engineer, inventor and physicist who made scores of breakthroughs in the development, transmission and application of electric power. He is best known for his contributions to the design of the modern alternating current (AC) electricity supply system.

Nikola invented the first motor with alternating current and developed technology for AC generation. In late 1886, He met Alfred S. Brown, a Western Union superintendent, and New York attorney Charles Fletcher Peck. Based on Nikola's new ideas for electrical equipment, they agreed to back the inventor financially and handle his patents. Together they formed the Tesla Electric Company in April 1887. Later, they set up a laboratory for Tesla in Manhattan, where he worked on improving and developing new types of electric motors, generators, and other devices.

Starting in 1894, Tesla began investigating radiant energy of "invisible" kinds after he had noticed damaged film in his laboratory. He conducted a range of experiments with mechanical oscillators/generators, electrical discharge tubes, and early X-ray imaging.

As the years passed, he started living in a hotel in New York in his last decades, working on new inventions.

In his last days, he fed the city's pigeons and interacted with them.