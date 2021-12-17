Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/HARNAAZSANDHU Celebrating Harnaaz Sandhu? Here're 5 other divas who made India proud on international stage

Harnaaz Sandhu won the Miss Universe title yesterday bringing home the crown after 21 years, becoming only the third Indian woman after Lara Dutta and Sushmita Sen to achieve the feat. The beauty queen beat out 79 other contestants for the title in the global pageant that was held in Israel this year. But this isn’t it, India has had more such proud moments on an international stage.

Here is the list of divas who have made the country proud on an international stage.

1. Reita Faria

Prior to India's stunning triumph in 1994, when Sushmita Sen and Aishwarya Rai won Miss Universe and Miss World, respectively, beauty queen Reita Faria was the first woman from India, and even Asia, to win the title. Reita took up the top rank in 1966 after winning two sub-titles: 'Best in Swimsuit' and 'Best in Eveningwear.' She was a model and physician from Goa who finally chose a less glamorous path and pursued medical training.

2. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan needs no introduction. After winning the Miss World title in 1994, this Mangalorean beauty hasn't looked back. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rose through the ranks of Bollywood to feature in blockbusters such as Devdas, Guru, and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam before moving on to Hollywood films such as Bride And Prejudice, The Mistress Of Spices, Provoked, The Last Legion, and The Pink Panther 2. She continues to be a show-stopper wherever she goes, especially during the Cannes Film Festival, where she wore bold costumes.



3. Sushmita Sen

In 1994, Sushmita Sen made history when she became the first Indian woman to win the Miss Universe title. On May 21, 1994, Sushmita was crowned the winner of Miss Universe 1994 in the Philippines at the young age of 18. It has been 27 years since the actress made history after winning the coveted title.



4. Lara Dutta

Lara Dutta was the second Indian woman to win the Miss Universe competition in 2000. While she has a successor in Harnaaz Sindhu, Lara Dutta's Miss Universe victory in 2000 is legendary in and of itself. More than the crown, the actress made history by receiving the highest scores in the pageant's history

5. Manushi Chhillar

Manushi made news in 2017 when she donned the blue crown and once again made India proud. This lovely girl, who was born and raised in Haryana, has been progressively capturing the hearts of her millions of Instagram followers - from establishing fitness goals to making stunning fashion statements. She will make her Bollywood debut soon.