Zeenat Aman shares her diet plan for staying fit at 73, emphasises eating small and fresh

Zeenat Aman shares her diet plan for staying fit at 73.

Zeenat Aman, the legendary Bollywood actress who is famous for her captivating beauty and acting skills, has always been a source of inspiration for people. Even at 73 years of age, she still defies age and appears as graceful and radiant as ever. Her secret to being fit? A balanced and healthy diet.

In a recent post on Instagram, Zeenat Aman disclosed her diet plan and how it has kept her in shape and healthy. We all know that a healthy diet is the key to a healthy body and mind. And who better than Zeenat Aman to provide us with some valuable information on how to keep our diets healthy?

The moment you look at Zeenat Aman, the first thing that hits you is her radiant skin and fit body. So, what does she consume to keep looking so radiant at the ripe old age of 73? Not exactly any fad diet or strict regimen, but a plain and health-conscious approach towards food.

Zeenat Aman begins her day with a black tea and a bowl of soaked, peeled almonds. This assists in purging the system and stimulating the metabolism. It is followed by a breakfast that consists of smashed avocado on sourdough toast with cheddar cheese but occasionally indulges in desi favourites like chilla or poha. This gives her the energy to begin her day in good spirits.

The actress described her lunch as the "heaviest meal".For lunch, Zeenat Aman likes home-cooked food which consists of dal, sabzi, roti, and other accompaniments. On this particular day, her plate included tangy khatti dal, matar aloo cooked in hara masala, paneer tikka, and homemade tomato chutney. She does believe that it is necessary to have a balanced meal with all the necessary nutrients.

For evening snacks, Zeenat Aman said, " so around 5pm everyday my Man Friday Aijaz roasts me a bowl of makhana tossed in light spices. Crunchy, light… and nutritionist approved!"

She also wrote on her post, "Food is fuel, and long before nutritionists and dieticians and personal trainers were in vogue, my mother instilled a simple credo - eat small, eat fresh."

Zeenat Aman's diet regimen is a perfect example of how one can live a healthy life even at an advanced age. Her food philosophy is balanced, uncomplicated, and sustainable, and it is easy for anyone to adopt.

In the busy modern world that surrounds us with inappropriate food all day long, there is a reason to look for inspiration in Zeenat Aman who has been able to preserve her good health and attractiveness through a proper diet.

